Who was Hannah Collins? Suspect at large as Mississippi woman found dead in Los Angeles

Hannah Collins, a 30-year-old Mississippi woman, was found dead wrapped in plastic in a man’s bedroom at his mother’s South Los Angeles home. Collins was reportedly found dead on Sunday, August 13, when the suspect’s mother entered his bedroom after noticing a “gas smell.”

Upon entering the room, the horrified woman reportedly found Collins wrapped in plastic and immediately called 911, who arrived at the scene and declared the victim dead. It is unclear how long the victim was dead before her body was discovered on Sunday.

While authorities have yet to disclose further details, including the cause and manner of death, they said that the suspect, described as a 26-year-old Hispanic man, is still at large.

Hannah Collins moved from Mississippi to Los Angels in June

In the wake of the horrifying discovery, authorities said that they are still exploring the circumstances surrounding the case. It is unclear how Hannah Collins, who moved to Los Angeles in June, knew the suspect.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family revealed that Collins last spoke to relatives on August 7, days after celebrating her 30th birthday.

The victim’s family revealed that Collins moved to Los Angeles from Mississippi in June. Per a Facebook account that appeared to belong to the victim, she lived in Jackson, Mississippi and studied Radiology at Holmes Community College.

Hannah Collins' last known employment was listed as a former Shift Leader at Smoothie King. It should be noted that the page has not been updated since 2017. Collins' social media also said that she was engaged in 2015. However, her relationship status at the time of her death was unknown.

A friend, under the condition of anonymity, told The New York Post that Hannah Collins was “fun, kind and loved music and dancing but, ultimately, drugs took a hold of her.”

The friend also alluded that the victim, who allegedly drifted apart from her family, abused drugs. She said:

“I don’t like to hang out with people who do drugs or are intoxicated while they’re driving or stealing things. I’m in shock because what I want to associate with Hannah is the happier and healthier memories I have of her. She probably sought that lifestyle with drugs, but you never imagine the end would be so cold and cruel.”

It should be noted that the aforementioned statements were mere allegations that have not been corroborated. Meanwhile, LAPD said that they have launched a homicide investigation.

