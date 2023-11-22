Who is Hans Kim? Comedian under fire for cracking joke about Matthew Perry’s tragic demise

Comedian Hans Kim has found himself in deep water after he made an inappropriate joke about Matthew Perry’s death, the FRIENDS actor who tragically passed away by drowning in his hot tub a few weeks back. Social media users blasted Hans Kim after he uploaded a clip of himself at a standup comedy event, where he was heard saying,

“Sad to hear that the great Matthew Perry died alone in a hot tub. You know, for a guy on a show called Friends, he could have used a couple. Who knew the opening credits were his cry for help?"

Hans Kim talked about the scene in the opening credits on FRIENDS where all six characters splash water on each other from the fountain. While his video has received millions of views, social media users were left outraged seeing Hans joke about the death of the actor.

As per his website, Hans Kim is a standup comic and podcaster who has been seen on Kill Tony and has also opened up for Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe. The standup comedian is known to perform at various events nationwide where thousands of people gather to hear him.

More details explored about Hans Kim as the comedian left many upset after he joked about Matthew Perry’s death

While there is no denying that people on the internet love comedy, sometimes something that might sound hilarious to the comedian can offend the masses and the audience. Something similar happened when Hans Kim made a joke about Perry’s death and garnered a lot of backlash.

While Hans Kim is famous for his standup shows, the comedian has previously performed in various cities of the country. As per his website, he was also voted the “3rd most improved indie one-liner comic in North Seattle.” The comedian also regularly uploads his videos on YouTube, from Tony Kill and other events where he performs.

From joking about Biden to even the Israel and Palestine situation, Hans Kim has over 60,000 subscribers on the platform. However, as he joked about Matthew Perry, he left many infuriated as many hopped on to the internet and bashed him for his remarks.

As he uploaded the video on Twitter as well, here is how the social media users reacted:

Social media users were left infuriated as Hans, a comedian, joked about the demise of Matthew Perry. (Image via @HansKim/ Twitter)

While the audience at Kim’s show seemed to enjoy the joke, as many were heard laughing and clapping, the joke did not sit well with the masses. The comedian has not responded to the backlash and has remained silent about the fiasco.