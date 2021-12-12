Who is Hilary Meredith? David Beckham's father Ted Beckham marries UK solicitor

Ted Beckham, 72, the father of David Beckham, has reportedly gotten married to his partner Hilary Meredith, a millionaire solicitor, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Hilary Meredith, 62, is an English lobbyist, professor and solicitor known for her advocacy and work for UK Armed Forces Service employees and their families. She also runs her own law firm, named Hilary Meredith Solicitors.

Everything about Ted Beckham and Hilary Meredith's wedding

Ted Beckham and Hilary Meredith (Image via Press Association)

Ted and his wife Hilary met through their charity work for Army Veterans at Broughton House Veteran Care Village in 2019. In March 2020, the couple announced their engagement while they were self-quarantining.

The wedding reportedly took place at London's Temple last Friday, in the presence of close family members and a few friends. It was the second wedding of both Hilary Meredith and Ted Beckham.

David Beckham, the Manchester United star, played the part of best man for his father, and was seen wearing a white suit with a white flower on his lapel. Charlotte, the daughter of Hilary, accompanied her as the bridesmaid. Hilary wore a traditional white bridal outfit.

David's family, including his wife Victoria, and their children Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10 attended the ceremony. Although their oldest son Brooklyn, 22, was said to have been in the US while the wedding took place.

Ted Beckham and his family arrived at the ceremony in blacked out vehicles shortly before 3pm. David's older sister Lynne and her partner Kevin Briggs were among the first to reach the venue. David and his family, accompanied by Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan (19), arrived next.

Who was Beckham previously married to?

Ted Beckham was formerly married to David's mother, Sandra, from 1969 to 2002. In his autobiography, Ted admitted that David's growing popularity catalyzed their divorce, saying:

"All the hype, all the stress, all the attention - it wasn't a world we were used to and it was very tough."

Here are some photos of Ted and Sandra, posted on David's Instagram profile:

Even after 19 years of the divorce taking place, Ted and Sandra's children, Lynne, David, and Joanne are still very close to their parents. The siblings welcomed their stepmother into the family with open arms.

