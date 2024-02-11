Who was Hind Rajab? Six-year-old found dead in Gaza days after phoning for help

The body of a six-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, was discovered on Saturday, February 10, along with the remains of two doctors assigned to search for them. Reports from sources like WION say that she had been missing for 12 days after an Israeli tank hit their family car in Gaza.

As per sources like Al Jazeera, she was trapped in the car for three hours, and surrounded by her deceased relatives, she begged the Red Crescent to save her.

According to The Guardian, Hind Rajab called the rescuers after her family's car came under fire in Gaza City, saying,

“I’m so scared, please come."

Hind Rajab and five of her relatives were discovered in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa neighborhood. They were in a car that was hit by Israeli shelling.

Sources like BBC have reported that Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl from Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, was killed by Israeli Defence Forces during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hind Rajab's body was discovered in a wrecked car in Gaza

The Palestine girl was found dead by the PRCS (Image via Pexels)

During the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israel ordered evacuations throughout the Gaza Strip. On January 29, 2024, Rajab's family was fleeing Gaza City when an Israeli army tank targeted their car. One of her relatives contacted the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to help them.

However, reaching them took the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) hours. Meanwhile, Hind Rajab remained on the phone with the organization for three hours, asking for help,

"I'm so afraid, please come and take me. You'll come and get me?"

As the area was encircled, the Palestinian Red Crescent collaborated with the Gaza Health Ministry and the IDF to ensure safe passage for their crew to save Hind. Furthermore, an ambulance was immediately dispatched.

However, shortly after the phone call, the Red Crescent lost communication with them. For 12 days, Hind Rajab's and the paramedics' fates were unclear.

As per The Times of India, on February 10, 2024, Hind's family went to the neighborhood following the IDF's pullout. The first responders from the PRCS were able to approach the area that had previously been blocked off as an active battle zone.

They then discovered Hind Rajab's black Kia car, with the glass and dashboard broken and bullet holes spread across the side. Inside, they saw Hind and her relatives lying there, lifeless. Moreover, they then noticed the Red Crescent ambulance, which was standing a few feet distant, seemingly destroyed by an Israeli rocket.

Following this, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Rajab's remaining family confirmed on Saturday that all passengers in the car were murdered when the Israelis attacked the civilians in Gaza City.

As per The Guardian, addressing the tragic incident, her grandfather, Baha Hamada, said,

“Hind and everyone else in the car is martyred. [Family members] were able to reach the area because Israeli forces withdrew early at dawn today.”

According to the same source, her mother, Wissam Hamada, stated,

“I will question before God on Judgment Day those who heard my daughter’s cries for help and did not save her.”

The PRCS told the BBC that it took several hours to organize access with the Israeli military before sending paramedics to Hind.