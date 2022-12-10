Who are the Human Jukebox? Tributes pour in as 3 college band members are killed in crash

Three members of Southern University's Human Jukebox band were killed in a car crash on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Troopers responded to the crash at around 7 pm on I-49 north of Natchitoches.

The victims, Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of the interstate. The men were parked on the side, changing the tires to their 1999 Jeep Laredo before they were met with the collision that killed them.

The three victims of the crash (Image via Instagram/Human Jukebox)

The driver of the eighteen-wheeler was left unharmed and identified as Clyde Gay, 62, of Coushatta, Louisiana. Toxicology tests are yet to be conducted for the driver.

Two of the three Human Jukebox members were tuba players, and one was a percussionist

The Human Jukebox is Southern University's marching band, as explained by Director of Bands Kedric Taylor and President-Chancellor of the university Dennis J. Shields. News of Tyran Williams, Broderick Moore, and Dylan Young's death was shared on the band's Facebook page.

In a touching post, the band remembered their members as promising musicians who were as talented as they were humble. Two of the three victims were tuba players, while the other was a percussionist.

Moore from Cedar Hill and Williams from Dallas were Freshman students who were majoring in Music, whereas Young, also from Dallas, was a sophomore with an engineering major. The band's director said in a statement shared on Facebook:

"I am at a loss for words and utterly devastated to hear the news. The dedication and work ethic they displayed to the Human Jukebox was inspiring."

A tribute ceremony celebrating the lives of Moore, Williams, and Young will be held on the lawn of the Isaac Greggs Band Hall on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4 pm.

Shields offered condolences and support to the victim's family and friends, as well as to anyone in the college community, should they require it.

In a statement sent out to the staff, students, and families of the university, he announced that they will be providing counseling services at their behest. He said:

"I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you."

Tributes pour in for Human Jukebox band members

Former band members, university officials, friends, family, and netizens took to Twitter to pour their love and respect for the three victims of the crash.

Black College Exp (NABJ Member) Journalist @BlackCollegeExp It is with heavy hearts that tonight 2 of our #RedArmyBand alumni lost their lives in an accident. Dylan Young, CHHS Class of 2020 and Brody Moore, CHHS Class of 2022. Both attended Southern University in Baton Rouge where they were members of the Human Jukebox. It is with heavy hearts that tonight 2 of our #RedArmyBand alumni lost their lives in an accident. Dylan Young, CHHS Class of 2020 and Brody Moore, CHHS Class of 2022. Both attended Southern University in Baton Rouge where they were members of the Human Jukebox. https://t.co/xFpDEc4kZT

BIG PREZ 🏆 @iam_cmbj RIP to the 3 young men that passed away on yesterday. Please pray for their families, friends , Human Jukebox & the Jaguar Nation 🕊️ RIP to the 3 young men that passed away on yesterday. Please pray for their families, friends , Human Jukebox & the Jaguar Nation 🕊️💙💛

TAG ✌🏾 @tr3lin 🏾 Sending love & strength to the Human Jukebox Sending love & strength to the Human Jukebox ❤️🙏🏾

5 ⭐️ @marrdechrisean 🏾 .. woww we lost 2 more jags , send condolences to the human jukebox and the families of those two boys , y’all will be dearly missed🏾 .. woww we lost 2 more jags , send condolences to the human jukebox and the families of those two boys , y’all will be dearly missed 💔👼🏾 .. 💛💙🐆

jza⭐️ @bbyjordi pray for the human jukebox pray for the human jukebox

Black College Exp (NABJ Member) Journalist @BlackCollegeExp pray for our Jaguar Nation, their families, & the Human Jukebox please!



I'm still trying to process it all 3 Jukes at one timepray for our Jaguar Nation, their families, & the Human Jukebox please!I'm still trying to process it all 3 Jukes at one time 💔 💙💛 pray for our Jaguar Nation, their families, & the Human Jukebox please!I'm still trying to process it all

Jada 🥰 @jadaafishh4uu Sending condolences and prayers to the Human Jukebox!! This a hard time for y’all as well as us as being students and friends with these 3 as well. Rest in peace y’all, it wasn’t y’all time but God said “the job is done, good job servants” Rest well Jags Sending condolences and prayers to the Human Jukebox!! This a hard time for y’all as well as us as being students and friends with these 3 as well. Rest in peace y’all, it wasn’t y’all time but God said “the job is done, good job servants” Rest well Jags💔💙🐆

Should one find the need for any help following the incident, they can contact the Southern University counseling center at [email protected], or by phone at 225-771-2480.

