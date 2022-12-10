Who are the Human Jukebox? Tributes pour in as 3 college band members are killed in crash

Three members of Southern University's Human Jukebox band were killed in a car crash on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Troopers responded to the crash at around 7 pm on I-49 north of Natchitoches.
The victims, Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck by a 1997 Freightliner that had drifted onto the northbound shoulder of the interstate. The men were parked on the side, changing the tires to their 1999 Jeep Laredo before they were met with the collision that killed them.
The driver of the eighteen-wheeler was left unharmed and identified as Clyde Gay, 62, of Coushatta, Louisiana. Toxicology tests are yet to be conducted for the driver.
Two of the three Human Jukebox members were tuba players, and one was a percussionist
The Human Jukebox is Southern University's marching band, as explained by Director of Bands Kedric Taylor and President-Chancellor of the university Dennis J. Shields. News of Tyran Williams, Broderick Moore, and Dylan Young's death was shared on the band's Facebook page.
In a touching post, the band remembered their members as promising musicians who were as talented as they were humble. Two of the three victims were tuba players, while the other was a percussionist.
Moore from Cedar Hill and Williams from Dallas were Freshman students who were majoring in Music, whereas Young, also from Dallas, was a sophomore with an engineering major. The band's director said in a statement shared on Facebook:
"I am at a loss for words and utterly devastated to hear the news. The dedication and work ethic they displayed to the Human Jukebox was inspiring."
A tribute ceremony celebrating the lives of Moore, Williams, and Young will be held on the lawn of the Isaac Greggs Band Hall on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4 pm.
Shields offered condolences and support to the victim's family and friends, as well as to anyone in the college community, should they require it.
In a statement sent out to the staff, students, and families of the university, he announced that they will be providing counseling services at their behest. He said:
"I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you."
Tributes pour in for Human Jukebox band members
Former band members, university officials, friends, family, and netizens took to Twitter to pour their love and respect for the three victims of the crash.
Should one find the need for any help following the incident, they can contact the Southern University counseling center at [email protected], or by phone at 225-771-2480.