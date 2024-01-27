Who is Ian Stones? British businessman convicted of espionage in 2022 fighting for his life in Chinese prison

Ian Stones, a British businessman who had worked in China for over 40 years, suddenly disappeared six years ago, in 2018, with no information of his whereabouts. China has recently thrown light on Stones’ mysterious disappearance by officially confirming his imprisonment, according to the Wall Street Journal.

China also revealed that Ian Stones has been imprisoned for five years after being convicted in 2022 for allegedly obtaining intelligence for overseas actors.

As per Voice of America News, Wang Wenbin, the foreign ministry spokesman of China, also shared that a Beijing court “sentenced in first instance the British defendant… to five years in prison for the crime of illegally obtaining intelligence for overseas actions."

In his report, Wenbin referred to Ian Stones by a Chinese name and claimed that the court tried the case strictly in accordance with the law. It was also disclosed that Stones’ appeal for his conviction was reportedly upheld in the Beijing court in September 2023.

Ian Stones had worked for Pfizer and General Motors in the past

Pfizer

Ian J Stones, a well-established British businessman, moved to China in the 1970s. During his time there, Stones worked in the Chinese headquarters of big-shot US firms, including Pfizer and General Motors.

Having spent significant time in the country, Ian Stones had reportedly learned fluent Chinese and built stellar relationships with a number of high-flying associates and friends across the country.

In 2008-2009, Stones retired from his previous roles to set up his own finance management consulting firm in Beijing, China, called the Navisino Partners. After a decade of his firm’s successful running, Ian Stones suddenly disappeared, with none of his friends or family members having a clue about his whereabouts.

As per the Wall Street Journal, Laura Stones, Ian’s daughter, shared that her father has not confessed to the crime but has “stoically accepted and respects that under Chinese laws he must serve out the remainder of his sentence.”

Ms Stones has also revealed that neither she nor the UK Embassy has been permitted to see the legal documents relating to the case yet.

Stones’ health reportedly deteriorating in the Chinese prison

A prison in China

Speaking about her father’s condition as a Chinese prisoner, Stones' daughter shared that he was healthy in the initial period of his imprisonment but has since suffered health issues and injuries as an outcome of the prison’s allegedly poor nutrition and limited medical care.

She also stated that her father has reportedly been denied treatment repeatedly and is barred from seeing Embassy officials for a stretch of six months at times.

According to The Sun, Ian Stones is allegedly being held at Beijing's No.2 Prison, which has attracted criticism from human rights activists for its ill-treatment of prisoners.

Talking about Stones’ espionage case, Wang Wenbin has clarified:

“China is a country governed by the rule of law. The judicial organs strictly promote the handling of cases in accordance with the law, safeguarding the rights and legitimate interests of both Chinese nationals and foreigners.”

He also added how Mr Stones’ legitimate rights as a prisoner had been guaranteed, with the UK officials being allowed to visit him and attend his trial.

According to The Sun, Stones’ firm was registered in China in 2021. The news outlet has also highlighted how the citizens of the UK and the US have been repeatedly warned about the opaqueness of China’s legal system and the risk of detention under their sweeping national security laws.

