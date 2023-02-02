Who was Ira 'Bob' Born? Father of Peeps marshmallow candy dies aged 98

The former president of Just Born Quality Confections, Ira 'Bob' Born, recently passed away at the age of 98. Ira was also known as the "Father of Peeps."

Nightclub Bettystar Wood paid tribute to Ira on Facebook by sharing a picture of him and writing that he was injured in a fall and never recovered. The post continued,

"Everyone knows Peeps, and tonight, honor the memory of the man who brought smiles, and laughter to so many with his creation of the always festive marshmallow Peeps. He was the man responsible for mechanizing the process to make the beloved candy chicks."

They continued,

"Ross said most of all, told the press his father will be remembered as a "real mensch. He was a kind person, he was generous with his talents, sharing his abilities."

The post ended by stating that Ira's family has requested that everyone send their donations to the American Technion Society, Israel Guide Dog Center, or any literacy program.

Ira 'Bob' Born developed an interest in the candy business while attending college

Ira 'Bob' Born's father was also the head of a confectionery (Image via Adickens5/Twitter)

Born on September 29, 1924, Ira 'Bob' Born's father, Sam, was the head of a confectionery called Just Born. Ira pursued his graduation in engineering physics from Lehigh University and joined the Navy. He was initially a radar specialist in the Navy and was later promoted to lieutenant.

Bob then enrolled at the University of Arizona and applied to medical school. He also helped his father with his confectionery. According to his son Ross, he developed an interest in the candy business and scientific equipment.

Following the acquisition of Rodda Candy Company in 1953, Just Born became popular for jelly beans and marshmallow candies. However, Bob decided to build a machine to make the candies in less time. The company was soon able to make candy in a few minutes instead of 26 hours.

Bob then proposed the idea of another candy called Hot Tamales. Ross stated that Bob was always interested in introducing something new to the market. Bob remained with the company for 40 years. Following his retirement, he joined a literacy program for an underserved community as a chairman and was joined by several other people in the initiative.

Ira 'Bob' Born was actively working a few months before his demise. Ross stated that he had a fall following which he was badly affected and showed no signs of improvement. Ross mentioned that his father's old age was why he could not recover so soon.

Just Born formed a marshmallow confection called Peeps in 1953. Filmmaker and actor Adam Rifkin purchased the film and TV rights to the candies in 2014, intending to create a franchise.

Bob's survivors include his children Sara and Ross and their better halves, Bob and Wendy, alongside five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

