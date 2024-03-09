Who is Jack Antonoff's dad? Bleachers singer joined by father at NYC gig as band debuts tracks from the forthcoming self-titled album

Jack Antonoff is a well-known singer-songwriter and is currently the lead vocalist of the band Bleachers. The singer and his band recently performed at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, New York, in the US, on March 6, 2024, and he was joined by his father, Rick Antonoff.

Along with being Jack's business partner, Rick Antonoff is a board member of The Ally Coalition, a foundation formed by Jack and his sister, the fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, dedicated to the betterment of LGBTQIA+ youth through social events.

Rick Antonoff joined his son and the band for the performance of the song How Dare You Want More, which is from the band's 2021 album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

The new album by Bleachers features collaborations from several artists, including Lana Del Ray and Sam Dew

Jack Antonoff's father, as previously mentioned, is the singer's business partner. Rick Antonoff is married to Shira Antonoff and has been spotted several times in the past at Bleacher concerts. Rumors also suggest that the businessman has a penchant for recreational marijuana use.

At the Bleachers' concert in New York City, the band revealed their next album, a self-titled project, which was released on March 8, 2024, via Dirty Hit Recordings and has not charted so far.

The album features several collaborations, starting with Lana Del Rey, Florence Welch, Sam Dew, Kevin Abstract, Romil Hemani, and Ryan Beatty, as well as Sounwave and Aaron Desner.

The full tracklist of the album is given below:

I Am Right on Time

Modern Girl

Jesus Is Dead

Me Before You

Alma Mater (with Lana Del Ray)

Tiny Moves

Isimo

Woke Up Today

Self Respect (with Florence Welch)

Hey Joe (with Aaron Dessner)

Call Me After Midnight ( with Sam Dew, Kevin Abstract, Romil Hemani, and Ryan Beatty)

We Are Going to Know Each Other Forever

Ordinary Heaven (with Sounwave)

The Waiter

Bonus Tracks:

I Am In Your Hands

The Backwards Heart

Question Mark

The Big Bad Turnpike Ghost

Drug Free America

Speaking about the process involved in making the album, Jack Antonoff stated in an exclusive interview with Billboard Philippines on March 8, 2024, stating:

"This album feels like you’re sitting in a room with me right now. It’s definitely a new time for Bleachers because it feels like, things are really present, and that things are exciting and opening up for us."

"On this album, I felt terrified to enter a new phase of my life and also scared that it would mean that I wouldn’t be able to take the people who I’ve lost with me. Which isn't true, because you can take them with you and still grow. This record is all about overcoming that fear." The singer continued.

Aside from his work with Bleachers, Jack Antonoff has worked with Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey. The singer also has a side project titled Red Hearse with Sam Dew and Sounwave.