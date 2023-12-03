Who was Jaclyn Elmquist? Missing NYC woman’s body found in garbage chute

Brooklyn resident Jaclyn Elmquist, who had gone missing on November 30, 2023, was found dead in the trash chute of a building in New York. Elmquist’s cousin made the first post about her disappearance and claimed that she never made her way back home after she ventured out to attend a work party in Manhattan.

The police discovered the body on December 1, 2023, just a day after she went missing. The authorities stated that they discovered the body on Friday, from +Art at 540 West 28th Street in New York.

While the police claimed that they suspected no foul play, they did mention how the security footage from outside the building showed an unsteady Jaclyn Elmquist on the sidewalk, before she entered the building from where her body was found.

The authorities claimed that before entering the building, 24-year-old Jaclyn Elmquist held on to the wall for a while to balance herself, and then headed back to the sidewalk. While the police claimed that there was a possibility of her being intoxicated, they have not given any confirmation for the same.

Jaclyn Elmquist, a resident of New York, was originally from Minnesota and worked in a recruiting company, Mission Staffing. While there is not much detail about the deceased woman’s family, Jaclyn’s cousin did share a post about Elmquist the day she went missing.

Jaclyn Elmquist lived in New York with her father and sister

The authorities and residents of New York were left in shock when the Brooklyn woman had been found dead in a posh building in Manhattan. While the family has not yet addressed the situation, Elmquist’s grandfather revealed that she had been living in the city with her father and sister.

Social media users were left shocked as a 24-year-old woman's body was found in a trash chute of a posh building in New York.

John Elmquist, the grandfather, stated that the family does not know much about the death yet, as they are still waiting to hear more from the authorities.

“At this point, we don’t know any more than you do, I guess…My son and his daughter are in New York and we’re waiting to hear from them,” he said.

However, the family was first alarmed when Jaclyn had gone missing on November 30, 2023. Tweeting about the same on December 1, 2023, Jaclyn Elmquist’s cousin gave a detailed description of her appearance, claiming that the 24-year-old is 5’3” in height, and has green eyes with light brown hair.

She also gave details about her clothes being black. In the post, the cousin also stated that while they tracked her phone, it was still found to be in the Manhattan region.

At the moment, the police are figuring out why Elmquist entered the posh building where she was found dead. While the authorities do not have many answers yet, the superintendent has assured the family that they will have more answers after a thorough investigation.