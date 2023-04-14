Who was Jah Shaka? Age and all about the Reggae legend as he passes away

Reggae star Jah Shaka, who gained recognition as Zulu Warrior, recently passed away on April 12 at the age of 75. Although the cause of death was not mentioned, he reportedly died from a heart attack. Shaka's family revealed the news of his demise through his official Facebook page, where they shared a statement disclosing the date of his demise and added:

" Due to the sensitivity and time please allow us the space to grieve. Respectfully, The Family."

Music producer and engineer Mad Professor also expressed grief on Facebook by sharing a picture and writing that Shaka contributed a lot to the establishment of AriwA. He continued:

"In the very early days he would book the studio by the days, and later we shared a building in Gautrey Road Peckham, with Jah Shaka Music operating from the 2nd floor."

The post added that dub music would have never become as popular without Shaka's help and that his death was a big loss for the Reggar Fraternity alongside his imitators from around the world. Radio DJ David Rodigan paid tribute by writing that Shaka was the iconic figurehead of Roots Rock Reggae Music who touched people's lives across the world.

Jah Shaka was a part of the Jamaican sound system since the 70s

Jah Shaka was popular for his contribution to the Jamaican sound system (Image via David Corio/Getty Images)

Jah Shaka grew up in a place that was the hub of several other reggae stars. Detailed information about his educational background is unavailable, but his first job was as an operator on the Freddie Cloudburst Sound System.

As a youth worker, Shaka passionately educated the younger generation on the significance of geography and history in their lives.

His unique approach incorporated powerful rhythms and his personal touch, which has been widely embraced by the general public. Even as the style of sound evolved in the 80s, Shaka remained true to his roots and continued to make an impact. He also collaborated with local artists from Jamaica.

His sound system is still famous in various places like London, US, Europe, and Japan. Several Jamaican artists released their songs and albums under his record label, and he released a few dub albums.

Shaka's innovative approach to music, particularly his Warrior Style, inspired numerous artists and sound systems and even influenced the development of genres like Junglist and drum and bass.

In addition to his contributions to music, Shaka has also been actively involved in charity work. He founded the Jah Shaka Foundation, which has provided essential items such as books and medical supplies to clinics and schools in Accra, Ghana. His philanthropic efforts made a positive impact on the lives of many, showcasing his commitment to making a difference beyond the music industry.

