Who is Jake Dunn? Nicola Coughlan seemingly goes Instagram official with boyfriend amid dating rumors

On Wednesday, February 12, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan uploaded the picture of her alleged partner, Jake Dunn, for the first time on Instagram. Coughlan posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories to commemorate Dunn's 25th birthday.

She uploaded a picture of Dunn gazing up at the sky and wrote,

"Happy Birthday ♥️."

Nicola and Jake finally hinted at a possible romance after being the subject of relationship rumors for six months. Louisa Harland, Nicola's close friend and co-star from Derry Girls, reportedly introduced her to Jake.

Jake Dunn is a British actor who gained popularity after securing a regular position on the BBC's Get Even. He previously starred in several episodes of The Internet Explorers.

Jake Dunn is also an actor like Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan is possibly in a relationship with Jake Dunn (Image via Getty Images)

Jake Dunn, who lives in London, received his degree in acting from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in 2022. He studied acting there and played the lead in two major campus productions, Cassius in Julius Caesar and Betsy's husband in Anna Karenina.

Dunn has performed in numerous theater productions as well, including Death of a Salesman, Oedipus, and Much Ado About Nothing. Jake was further cast in Channel 4's Big Boys while still in acting school.

Additionally, Jake filmed the Netflix series Get Even, Lisa Clarkson's short film Muse, and Joe Barton's The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself while he was a student. After graduating, Dunn has worked with top production firms including Netflix on Rebel Cheer Squad.

However, when he was chosen for Disney+'s Renegade Nell, his popularity truly took off. He also recently starred alongside Ben Kingsley and Connor Swindells in William Tell. The Complex, a 2017 short film, was further written, produced, and directed by him.

The rumored couple was first seen together in March 2023. During the same time, they posed for an Instagram story that one of Jake's Renegade Nell co-stars posted.

The Daily Mail published pictures of Coughlan and Jake Dunn at a Mitski performance at the All Points East festival in Victoria Park in August 2024. Coughlan was spotted with her arm around Dunn's waist while sporting a white minidress.

Although their relationship was not verified, the couple was also spotted dancing with their arms around one another at the same event. In October 2024, the two were spotted in London once more.

Images of Coughlan and Jake Dunn strolling across London were shared by the Instagram gossip account Deux Moi at the beginning of January 2025. The pair embraced and held hands.

Friends of the couple reportedly told MailOnline on February 13,

“They're absolutely besotted with each other and have so much fun together. Despite their busy schedules, they've slotted into each other's lives so easily as they share such a big group of mutual friends.”

They further added,

“When Derry Girls ended Nicola, Dylan and Louisa remained the best of friends and always supported each other in their careers so it made sense Nicola met Jake.”

However, neither Nicola Coughlan nor Jake Dunn has confirmed their relationship publicly as of yet.

