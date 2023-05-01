Who is Janai Norman's husband? Marriage explored as GMA host announces pregnancy

Good Morning America co-anchor Janai Norman is all set to become a mother for the third time. She has been married to Eli Norman since 2018, but Eli's current profession remains unknown for now. While speaking to PEOPLE, Janai stated that others knew about her pregnancy even before she made it official.

She added that she spotted two viewers commenting in a few places, asking if she was pregnant:

"And event that day that I found out I posted a picture that said 'Caption this' and somebody said 'Surprise pregnancy.' I don't know what it is but some viewers just know, so I'm excited to confirm."

Janai Norman @janai This couldn’t have been a more fun to announce baby #3 This couldn’t have been a more fun to announce baby #3 ❤️ https://t.co/qhcpGxeUzt

Janai is currently ten weeks along and her third baby is expected to arrive by the end of 2023.

While talking about the pregnancy, she spoke about having more nausea, moodiness, and sleepiness, adding that her morning sickness affects her only in the evening. She even stated that if she sleeps early, she wakes up "bright eyed and bushy-tailed."

Janai Norman and Eli Norman tied the knot in 2018

Janai Norman and Eli Norman first met on Tinder and according to Janai, Eli was her second date. She was reportedly planning to discontinue using the app in case the relationship fails, as per PEOPLE.

She got engaged to Eli in April 2017 and married him in May 2018. They later became the parents of two children, with a third now on the way. While speaking to PEOPLE about her son's birth in 2017, Janai said:

"I was determined to do it again with my daughter and had an incredible water birth during the pandemic. People would look at me crazy when I told them it was magical. It truly was."

Janai has not revealed any details about her children to the public. Stating her reason for the same, she said:

"It's about consent. But at the same time, my journey through motherhood is so near and dear to me and essential to who I am. I want to share my journey, but be respectful to them and their privacy."

Janai Norman is known for her appearances in ABC shows

Born on January 5, 1990, Janai Norman grew up in America. She joined the University of Missouri at Columbia and completed her graduation with a degree in Psychology and Mass Communication.

The 32-year-old initially joined ABC Television Network as an intern. She was employed at ABC 17 in August 2011 and then went to WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. She came to ABC News in October 2016 and has since hosted shows like ABC News Programs, World News Now, and American This Morning.

