Who is Janelle Zielinski? Detroit police officer suspended after department finds her OnlyFans page

Janelle Zielinski, a Detroit cop, was suspended after her department found out about her OnlyFans page. Chief James White launched an investigation after learning about the account on Tuesday, September 13.

Chris Graveline, director of the Detroit Police Department's Professional Standards section, said:

"One of our officers through her Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting p*rnographic videos on the other side of the paywall."

However, the department later discovered that Zielinski had resigned from the force a day earlier. Her resignation letter would have been effective on September 23, but her suspension resulted in the early vacating of her position.

Janelle Zielinski linked her OnlyFans account on Instagram

Janelle posing for a gym selfie. (Image via Instagram/Jay Victoria)

Former Detroit police officer Janelle Zielinski graduated from the police academy and started her career in March. She was suspended from her job after the department found out about her active account on the subscription website where she posted adult content.

Director Graveline said that police officers need to keep their "private life unsullied."

He said:

"One of the bedrocks of DPD is you have to keep your private life unsullied as well. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers so when we see something like this, Command moves very quickly. Chief White takes these things very seriously because it represents not just DPD but all of the city of Detroit."

Janelle in her police uniform. (Image via Instagram/Jay Victoria)

Zielinski took to Instagram to post her response to the incident and related speculations. Denying that she had been "fired," the former police officer stated that she quit the force "to better my life and be with the people I care about and love me."

Her Instagram story reads:

"I'm going to just say it since everyone's finding out... I quit DPD to better my life and be with the people I care about and love me. Never fired, or in trouble whatsoever. So whoever is a [cat emoji] and can't handle people's success. That's on you not me."

Janelle's story on Instagram. (Image via Instagram/Jay Victoria)

Janelle Zielinski has more than 5k followers on her Instagram account. The social media creator features pictures from her workout sessions and snaps of her tattooed bodybuilder physique. Speaking about her successful gym training, Janelle captioned one of the posts:

"Taking the 90’s for a ride for shoulders today, felt pretty dang good after working 17 hours."

The video features her working out with dumbbells while her trainer helps her with the exercises.

As per Daily Star, the bio on her Instagram account provided the link to her OF account and Janelle Zielinski reportedly charges $12 (£10.40) a month for access to her photos.

The Daily Star notes that Detroit police also confirmed that Janelle Zielinski did not have her police uniform on in any of the adult content she posted. However, she was seen wearing a cop uniform on her Instagram account which established a link.

