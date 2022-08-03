"I earn more than them and it makes me laugh" - OnlyFans model who had an affair with Chelsea star says she buys dinner for Serie A players

Paola Saulino, a OnlyFans model who allegedly had an affair with a Chelsea player, has said that she is happy and proud of her earnings. In fact, the model suggests that she is making a fortune greater than some Serie A footballers, whom she has gladly paid for at dinners.

Last month, she opened up about her fling with a Chelsea player to the Daily Star. The identity of the Blues ace was not revealed but the model claimed that he was already in a relationship during their affair, something she found out about later. Now, on a lighter note, she talks about how well she's doing in her life through her OnlyFans account and the affluent manner in which she goes about it.

Saulino told the Daily Star:

“I actually earn more than Serie A players! Not the biggest ones but sometimes I meet young players who play maybe not for the top top clubs in the league and I have fun sending their name in my fantasy football WhatsApp group.

“I am the only girl and there are 14 guys who are close friends and I write things like, ‘Hi guys, I am in Ibiza, I am having dinner and this player is here, is he any good?’ just to have fun. They then check their salary and many times I earn more than them and it makes me laugh.”

The model, who was dumped by the Chelsea player, has been in the adult business via OnlyFans for over a year now. She also shared a fun story about a time when she was joined by a couple of players, one playing for Fiorentina and the other for Hellas Verona. She ended up paying their bills as well.

The 32-year-old said:

“Last time I was with some Serie A football guys and I offered many gin and tonics to them. There was one who played for Fiorentina and another one was in Verona at the time. They have sat on my table while I am having dinner with some girlfriends.

“They ordered many drinks and once the bill came, the waitress brought it to me and I paid for me, my girls and all of them who got drunk, it was a funny story.”

Paola Saulino was ignored by Chelsea star after affair and threatened by his agent

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Star last month, the Italian model disclosed that the affair between her and the Chelsea player started when they casually hooked up in a car. He later agreed to meet her in London and the two continued their racy encounters at the Mayfair hotel and other locations.

The Chelsea star then cut all ties with her abruptly and Saulino was even threatened by the player's agent in an 'aggressive manner'. She was quite heartbroken at how the footballer treated her. Saulino said:

“I don’t know if I was more sad or angry. I started seeing him for the first time for the real way he is, a bad guy, a liar, disrespectful and ready to use people. “He used me and he cheated on his girlfriend. What kind of man is this?”

