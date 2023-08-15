Who was Jason Cantrell? Tributes pour in as husband of New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell passes away

On Monday, August 14, a press release revealed that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's husband, Jason Cantrell, died at the age of 55. According to the Associated Press, Jason Cantrell was best known as an attorney and former public defender. JP Morrell, the President of the City Council, said that the deceased was particularly passionate about representing underprivileged people around New Orleans.

“New Orleans suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Jason Cantrell. Jason was a coworker and mentor, who was passionate about serving the underrepresented in our criminal justice system. Jason worked tirelessly with the rest of the OIDP team to represent the vulnerable in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, before the lights were back on and the water receded," Morrell wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Director of Communications Gregory Joseph further said in the statement,

"It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orlean."

In May 2018, after his wife LaToya Cantrell assumed office as the 62nd mayor of New Orleans, Jason Cantrell became known as the first gentleman of the city. Jason and LaToya Cantrell have one child together, 15-year-old RayAnn.

"He was a devoted husband and father": All there is to know about Jason Cantrell

Jason Cantrell, the son of New Orleans Criminal District Court Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell, gained recognition as a member of the Orleans Public Defenders Court. He was particularly passionate about representing juvenile defendants. In 2009, he attempted to run for a seat as a Juvenile Court Judge but failed to win the election. Soon after, he became Assistant City Attorney.

After leaving public service, 55-year-old Cantrell started a private practice. However, despite the recognition he gained for representing various people around the city, he was reportedly dealing with severe health issues towards the end of his life.

In the wake of the tragedy, the New Orleans City Council commended Cantrell's years as a public defender. The City Council's statement read:

“He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney."

New Orleans Saints commented on his death. The official statement read:

“On behalf of the entire New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations, we are saddened to learn of the passing of Jason Cantrell. Our prayers and condolences are with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her family during this time of grief."

Due to his long history in the New Orleans legal sphere, several citizens of the city also paid their tributes to Cantrell. His memory has been honored by a diverse group of people from Louisiana and beyond.

After the 55-year-old's death was confirmed, LaToya Cantrell had the city's flags fly at half-staff in tribute. In the press release, the Cantrell family chose not to disclose the lawyer's cause of death or the time that he passed away. While they acknowledged that the renowned legal figure suffered from health problems, they did not specify what he was suffering from.