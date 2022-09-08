Who is Jason DiPrima? Cartersville Deputy police chief arrested in undercover sting operation

Georgia Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested by authorities in Florida for allegedly trying to pay for s*x. The Polk County Sheriff's Office stated that they arrested the 45-year-old officer after he allegedly responded to an ad for escort service from an undercover detective.

Jason DiPrima was visiting Orlando for an American Polygraph Association Seminar/Workshop when he answered an advertisement that was an undercover part of a week-long task to find people involved in human trafficking and catch those who engage in prostitution.

At a press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd revealed that for his visit, DiPrima took an undercover vehicle assigned to the Cartersville Police Department’s officer on the DEA task force, instead of his own car. Sheriff Judd further stated:

“But apparently his vehicle was not so good to make the trip, so he’s in one of the undercover vehicles.”

When he reached Florida, DiPrima started a conversation with a detective from the operation, who he thought was a prostitute, and agreed to have a s*xual rendezvous. Reportedly, he messaged:

“Are you available tonight? I’d like to come see you–What is your rate? If you’re legit as you seem, we will have fun. If not, I’m riding around with a case of White Claw feeling girly.”

However, authorities claimed that DiPrima "got spooked" at the last minute.

Jason DiPrima agreed to meet the undercover agent the following day

Jason DiPrima got in touch with the commercial s*x worker in disguise and nodded to pay $120 for a "full service" of half an hour.

The authorities later found out that DiPrima was also duped by another prostitute/prostitute-in-disguise who asked for a photo of $200 "cash app card" in order to determine if he could pay her or not, but instead used this information to steal the money and flee.

After agreeing to meet the agent, Jason arrived at an anonymous location and gave the detective in disguise $180 and a pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer. He was then arrested.

While speaking at the press conference, Grady Judd described Jason's professional career as illustrious, as he has been with the Cartersville Police Department since 1996 and has been a deputy police chief since 2015:

“As I understand it after it talking to his chief, he’s been there almost 30 years. Graduate of the FBI academy. Well respected police officer in town.”

Capt. Sarah Sullivan of the Cartersville Police Department gave an official statement to Law & Crime stating that they have given Jason DiPrima administrative leave. Capt. Sullivan stated:

“On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Deputy Chief DiPrima, with the Cartersville Police Department was arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office (Florida) for Soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness, or assignation. Deputy Chief DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. If you have any further questions in reference to the arrest, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (Florida).”

As per reports, Jason DiPrima is married and has a family.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das