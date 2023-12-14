Who is Jauquan Smith? 'Free Tory' trends as Tory Lanez' bodyguard testifies and claims that Kelsey Harris had the gun in her hands 

Jauquan Smith, in an affidavit to California Court, said that he's Tory Lanez's bodyguard and was driving the SUV the night of July 12, 2020, when Megan Thee Stallion was shot.

#freetory trends on social media as the bodyguard mentions that it was Megan's then-best friend, Kelsey Harris, who was holding the gun when it was fired and not Tory.

According to Smith, Kelsey allegedly pulled out the weapon. When Megan Thee Stallion tried to take it from her, Lanez intervened to stop the fight between the two, but the gun went off. Smith also mentions that he did not see who pulled the trigger.

In August 2020, Megan Thee Stallion allegedly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot while coming back from Kylie Jenner's pool party. In an Instagram live video, Megan can be seen saying:

Yes, this n**** Tory shot me."

Almost three years after the incident on August 8, a judge sentenced Lanez to 10 years in prison for the shooting. Earlier, The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly had difficulties in finding witnesses who could narrate the night for the investigation.

After multiple media channels posted Jauquan Smith's affidavit, the incident gained light again.

What happened between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

In October 2020, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez had been charged in connection with shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The prosecutors handed indictments against Lanez, charging him with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The trial began on Dec. 5, 2022, and Lanez was convicted and found guilty on Dec. 23 that year of all three charges. His motion for bond was denied, and the rapper began his prison sentence on Sept. 14 this year.

In the affidavit, Tory Lanez's bodyguard also says that Kelsey Harris was holding the gun when Tory Lanez attempted to take the gun from Harris when it got fired.

"Both Ms. Pete (Megan) nand Mr. Peterson (Tory) returned to the car after a few minutes. Ms. Pete was bickering, but I am unsure of the exact words she ws saying .She seemed upset. The four of us left Ms. Jenner's residence."

Jauquan, in the statement, mentions that Megan and Tory got into an argument, after which Megan stepped out of the car to sit at a bus stop. She and Tory talked at the bus stop before returning to the vehicle;

"Mr. Pete started the argument again, and Ms. Harris asked what was going on. Mr. Peterson told her that he and Ms. Pete had been dating and intimate.

Smith mentioned that Lanez had been seeing both Megan and Kelsey intimately, which seemed to cause the drama. Smith then mentioned that he pulled the car over and Megan and Kelsey started fighting.