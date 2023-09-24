Who is Jeff Duncan married to? All about his wife and kids amid Congressman and Liz Williams affair scandal

South Carolina politician Jeff Duncan was allegedly engaged in numerous extramarital affairs, according to the divorce papers filed by his wife, Melody. She filed for divorce in a Laurens County courthouse on Friday, September 22.

Melody said that Jeff allegedly left his family behind in order to live with his current lover, Liz Williams, who is a lobbyist in the Washington, D.C. region, according to the court records. The complaint was made public by the Index Journal of South Carolina on Friday night.

Jeff Duncan has been married to his wife, Melody, since December 1988. The South Carolina Index-Journal also noted that in a conservative fundraising event that Duncan organized on August 28, called the Faith and Freedom BBQ, he referred to Melody as his "loving and supportive wife."

Jeff Duncan has been married to his wife, Melody, for over three decades

Jeff and his wife have three children (Image via Associated Press)

Since 2011, Jeff Duncan has served as a US representative for South Carolina's 3rd congressional district. He was born on January 7, 1966, and first met Melody Hodges, who would go on to become his wife, in his final year of high school.

Duncan currently resides in Laurens County and has been married to Melody for 34 years. They have three adult sons, Graham, John Philip (JP), and Parker, and one grandchild, John Waylon (JW).

On September 22, 2023, Melody, who claimed that Rep. Jeff Duncan had extramarital affairs, filed for divorce.

Duncan allegedly recently separated from his wife and reportedly acknowledged to her that he is having a s**ual relationship with Williams, as per the complaint. However, according to sources like the New York Post, Melody thinks that its not just Williams, and there was another woman with whom Duncan was allegedly involved.

More details about the court filings

This court document has been recently filled (Image via Associated Press)

In August, Duncan described Melody as a very supportive and loving wife at his 12th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ, which is one of the largest annual Republican gatherings in South Carolina, that typically draws thousands of people.

In the divorce papers, Melody also claimed that Jeff had allegedly abandoned their family. She further stated that when running for re-election, Jeff allegedly pretended to have a happy marriage, while openly flaunting the affair in her presence.

As per the same papers, Duncan is accused of allegedly spreading false information about his marriage to Melody in an effort allegedly “to justify the hypocrisy of his public statements and his private actions."

The findings further stated that:

"Upon information and belief, [Duncan] then left the next day and went directly to the home of his paramour, Liz Williams, in the Washington D.C. area, where [Melody] is informed and believes he continues to reside."

The complaint also said that:

"[Melody] is informed and believes that [Duncan's] extramarital relationship(s) is/are widely known in political circles of South Carolina and Washington D.C."

In her formal complaint, Melody Duncan asked the court to grant her possession of their marriage home as well as their house in Montana, and a permanent and reimbursable alimony. She also asked the court to hold Duncan fully liable for any unpaid debts and other responsibilities, pay for both of their unpaid medical bills, keep health insurance for her and their kids, and pay for the attorney's fees and charges.

After being questioned about the file by media organizations, including Fox News Digital, none of Melody Duncan's attorneys reportedly responded right away. When approached by news outlets, Jeff Duncan's office did not react to a request for comment either.