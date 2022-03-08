Who is Jeff Timmer? The Lincoln Project strategist and wife Mattie issue statement after son Mekbul's death

Political strategist Jeff Timmer and his wife Mattie revealed that they lost their son Mekbul this week.

On March 7, political committee The Lincoln Project took to their Twitter handle to share the news on behalf of the grieving couple.

On March 7, political committee The Lincoln Project took to their Twitter handle to share the news on behalf of the grieving couple.

As per the tweet, the deceased teenager Mekbul was a high school senior loved by those who knew him.

Hours after the official announcement of the passing of their son, Mattie Timmer took to her Twitter handle to thank everyone who reached out to them during their time of "unspeakable grief."

Hours after the official announcement of the passing of their son, Mattie Timmer took to her Twitter handle to thank everyone who reached out to them during their time of "unspeakable grief."

Who is Jeff Timmer?

In March 2020, Jeff Timmer joined as a senior adviser on The Lincoln Project, which is a political action committee formed in late 2019 by a group of former Republicans.

This committee was established to stop Donald Trump from becoming president again and to stop Republicans from re-electing themselves to the senate in 2020.

The Lincoln Project website notes that Timmer is also a writer, pundit, and redistricting expert and was formerly the executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, who is now independent.

A Michigan native, he describes himself on Twitter as a "strategist," former "GOPer," and "Senior Advisor."

Additionally, he has a podcast on Apple podcasts called A Republic, If You Can Keep It.

Additionally, he has a podcast on Apple podcasts called A Republic, If You Can Keep It.

As for his educational background, Timmer attended Michigan State University from 1985 to 1989, as mentioned on his LinkedIn profile. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Affairs specialization.

A well-known political analyst in 2016, Timmer worked on Ohio Governor John Kasich's presidential campaign.

As a regular guest on several news outlets, he also offers political commentary at industry, association, and corporate gatherings. He offers teaching campaigns and communications to various groups as well.

Twitter reactions on Jeff Timmer's son's demise

Moments after it was officially announced that Jeff and Mattie Timmer lost their youngest son, Twitter users shared their love and sympathies for the grieving family.

Moments after it was officially announced that Jeff and Mattie Timmer lost their youngest son, Twitter users shared their love and sympathies for the grieving family.

MeidasTouch.com @MeidasTouch @ProjectLincoln We are holding Jeff, Mattie and the Timmer family in our hearts. In this time of unspeakable grief and loss, we send our thoughts, prayers and strength. @ProjectLincoln We are holding Jeff, Mattie and the Timmer family in our hearts. In this time of unspeakable grief and loss, we send our thoughts, prayers and strength.

Steve Mitchell @stevemitchell40 🏻 twitter.com/mattietimmer/s… Mattie Timmer @MattieTimmer The outpouring of love and sympathy we have received are giving us the moments of grace we need to navigate this unspeakable grief. To everyone who has reached out to us in any small way, we thank you. @jefftimmer The outpouring of love and sympathy we have received are giving us the moments of grace we need to navigate this unspeakable grief. To everyone who has reached out to us in any small way, we thank you. @jefftimmer You, @jefftimmer and all who loved him are in my thoughts and prayers. You have my deepest sympathy! You, @jefftimmer and all who loved him are in my thoughts and prayers. You have my deepest sympathy!❤️🙏🏻❤️ twitter.com/mattietimmer/s…

Kathrine Scott @GKScott86 @MattieTimmer @jefftimmer Please know I am keeping you & Jeff in my heart. I am profoundly sorry for your loss. @MattieTimmer @jefftimmer Please know I am keeping you & Jeff in my heart. I am profoundly sorry for your loss.💔🙏💔

🌻 Michelle @vanonnax4 @jefftimmer I am truly sorry for the loss of your son. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. @MattieTimmer @jefftimmer I am truly sorry for the loss of your son. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. @MattieTimmer 🙏

Cashkelly @cashkelly_kelly @MattieTimmer @jefftimmer May your wonderful memories of Mekbul bring you peace from this terrible loss. @MattieTimmer @jefftimmer May your wonderful memories of Mekbul bring you peace from this terrible loss.

The cause of Mekbul's death has not yet been revealed.

