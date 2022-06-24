Who is Jennifer Todryk? HGTV star returns with Season 2 of No Demo Reno

Social media influencer and popular designer Jennifer Todryk is back with a second season of No Demo Reno featuring her her old crew in tow. Jennifer’s expertise in home renovation is all about steering clear of major demolitions, instead using some tweaks and simple tips to do the trick.

The success of the first season, with more than 25 million viewers and her quirky social media presence, has resulted in HGTV renewing the show for a 10 episode-long second season.

Apart from hosting the show, the mother-of-three will also be stepping in as a producer for the new season. No Demo Reno Season 2 is all set to premiere on HGTV on Thursday, June 23, at 9.00 pm ET.

Jennifer Todryk from No Demo Reno is known as 'The Rambling Redhead' on Instagram

With talents ranging from being a successful blogger, published author, and a fashion designer, Jennifer’s fame is centered on how she manages to keep her followers engaged with Instagram posts about her cozy farmhouse life.

Jennifer’s shot to social media fame when one of the posts on her blog, Life as a Rambling Redhead, went viral. The popular 2015 post Top 6 Wines That Pair Best With Your Child’s Crappy Behavior was then turned into a full fledged book.

Jennifer’s one million strong Instagram account @theramblingredhead came next. The true blue Texan is known for sharing snippets from her life with husband Mike, three kids, and Gary, her golden retriever (@garytodryk). The couple also run a popular coffee shop in Allen, Texas, called The Armor Coffee Bar and Workspace.

From hauling heavy furniture by using a bedsheet creatively to sharing annual pumpkin patch stories, Jennifer’s relatable posts shine through with her characteristic positivity. Authenticity is important for the reality show star as she shares intimate moments from her family life along with struggles of motherhood and home design tips on her account.

No Demo Reno is not Jennifer Todryk’s first brush with reality TV. In fact, she once revealed that she and her friends were offered a home reno show before with another network, but things didn’t work out. Reportedly, Jennifer had also auditioned for American Idol, though it seems she couldn’t make it through the audition stage.

When will No Demo Reno Season 2 premiere?

The new season of No Demo Reno premieres on HGTV on Thursday, June 23, at 9.00 pm ET. The episodes will be available to view on HGTV GO on the same day and can also be streamed on Discovery+.

This season, each episode will have Jennifer working with two separate clients to make their visions for their living spaces come to life, with no massive demolitions. Interestingly, this season will also have the home reno expert working on her best friend’s home.

The first episode will see Jennifer working on redoing the office space of two busy parents of six children while she also helps out a couple in realizing their vision of their forever home.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Marriage Mulligan, reads:

"Jenn helps a couple who are on "take two" of their marriage use this second chance to renovate their (now) forever home. Meanwhile, two parents need Jenn's advice on how to turn their office/bedroom into an oasis away from their busy life with six kids."

Fans of the show will have to wait and see how Jennifer’s transformations will make these spaces come to life with minimal adjustments. It will be interesting to see how her cost-effective ideas work to meet the requirements of her clients.

