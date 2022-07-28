Who was Jered Barclay? Veteran voice-over artist for Smurfs and Transformers dies aged 91

Well-known actor Jered Barclay recently passed away on July 23, 2022, at the age of 91. The news was revealed by his friend Myra Turley, who also stated that he died of MDS leukemia.

Barclay gained recognition as a voiceover artist for various TV series. Details about his funeral are not available yet.

Stephen Bowie @smilingcobra Jerry Barclay, a busy bit player and sometime juvenile lead on TV during the late '50s-early '60s, dead at 91. Hitchcock directed him on ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS in one of his earliest roles. deadline.com/2022/07/jered-… Jerry Barclay, a busy bit player and sometime juvenile lead on TV during the late '50s-early '60s, dead at 91. Hitchcock directed him on ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS in one of his earliest roles. deadline.com/2022/07/jered-…

Everything known about Jered Barclay

Jered Barclay was born on November 22, 1930. He began his career when he was only three years old as he performed in Vaudeville alongside Judy Garland, Shirley Temple, and Sammy David Jr. He was introduced to the world of radio when he was six years old, and traveled with Clyde Beatty Circus at the age of 12.

Barclay made his screen debut in the mid-1950s and played the role of Frank Sinatra's cellmate in the 1955 drama film, The Man with the Golden Arm. Directed by Otto Preminger, the film was nominated for three Academy Awards and included in the National Film Registry in 2020.

Jered Barclay gained popularity as a voice actor (Image via faustianovich/Twitter)

Barclay made guest appearances on TV shows like Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Cheyenne, The Gray Ghost, and more. He then appeared in the 1958 science-fiction drama film War of the Satellites. Directed by Roger Corman, the film was released as a double feature with Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

Jered Barclay continued to make guest appearances on several Western series during the 1960s, including Rawhide, Cheyenne, Bronco, The Dakotas, Hawaiian Eye, Surfside 6, The Case of the Dangerous Robin, Bonanza, and more. He then appeared in the 1962 telefilm His Model Wife.

Barclay later shifted to New York and performed in two plays by Edward Albee at the Cherry Lane Theatre in 1962, namely Zoo Story and The American Dream. He performed in Next Time I’ll Sing to You at the Phoenix Theatre in 1963, which was followed by Broadway appearances in Marat Sade (1963) and A Patriot for Me (1969). He was the director and choreographer of Sextet in 1974 at the Bijou Theatre along with two other plays, Rosebloom and Scandalous Memories.

Jered Barclay started working as a voice actor for animated TV series in the early 1980s. Initially, he was heard on Trollkins, Richie Rich, Pole Position, Foofur, and more. He also gave his voice to The Smurfs, and voiced several characters in various episodes of The Transformers. His work on Paddington Bear was widely praised.

Barclay became an acting coach in the 1980s, and worked with actors like Carter, Johnny Depp, Josh Brolin, Rue McClanahan, and more. He later became an international travel photojournalist, covering different continents and countries for 27 publications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far