Who is Jessie Lee Ward aka Boss Lee? Age and all about the MLM seller as she succumbs to cancer after refusing chemotherapy

Pruvit vice president Jessie Lee Ward recently passed away after a long battle with colon cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was revealed in March this year. She was told to undergo chemotherapy by her oncologist, which she eventually rejected and tried to cure herself with natural remedies.

After visiting the oncologist and surgeon, she shared a video on Instagram, calling them "pimps." She further stated her thoughts on chemotherapy.

"Not of women, of chemo. They love that h*e. I have never in my life seen such a strong and compelling sales pitch. They really should go into sales."

Jessie Lee Ward underwent different procedures, including a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, magnetic treatments, ozone treatments, and red-light therapy. She also shared the treatment details on her social media pages, attracting a lot of criticism from the public.

Before her death, a post was shared through her Facebook page on September 15, 2023, inviting her followers to a virtual prayer circle for recovery. The page also paid tribute to her two days ago, stating that she had a strong desire to change dreams into reality.

"A heartfelt thank you is extended to those Accelerator and Platinum members who placed their trust in Jessie Lee as their business coach, and to her mentor, Ed Mylett. Continue to implement the lessons she taught us weekly."

Jessie Lee Ward's cancer treatments were on the headlines for a long time

Jessie Lee Ward gained recognition as the vice president of the ketone supplement MLM company Pruvit. Daily Beast revealed that around 12,000 people were employed in the company. She would also organize business coaching courses where she trained people on what they could do to bring change in their income.

Her business website had millions of followers, and she once invited them for a "retreat." She then revealed that the retreat was a scam and planned to take them on a long and exhausting hike in extreme weather conditions.

She came into the spotlight after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in March 2023. However, she revealed the news after three months through a podcast, adding that she was told to take chemotherapy by her oncologist, which she eventually rejected.

Jessie Lee Ward posted a TikTok video addressing the treatment she would undergo for colon cancer. This included "hyperbaric oxygen chamber, magnetic treatments, and red-light therapy." The video received a negative response, with several critics expressing their opinions openly about Lee Ward.

Skepchick Network founder Rebecca Watson shared a video on YouTube criticizing that Jessie Lee Watson did not believe in chemotherapy. However, she had a lot of trust in the "alternative therapies."

"She is stating this all to her huge audience of devoted followers. So not only is this likely going to kill her, but there's a good chance it's going to kill someone else too."

Jessie Lee Ward later revealed that she was drinking around 12 juices alongside a high dose of vitamin C. She also used a biocharger machine and was under the hyperbaric chamber for most of the time.

Her final TikTok video was shared earlier this month, where she said that she was going through a lot of pain.