Who was Jethro Lazenby? Tributes pour in as Nick Cave announces death of 31-year-old son

It has been confirmed that Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby died at the age of 31. The cause of death was not disclosed. The musician announced the news in a brief statement on Monday. He wrote:

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Lazenby is Cave's second child to die in recent years. Arthur Cave, Cave's 15-year-old son, died in 2015 after falling from a cliff in England. In memory of his younger son, Cave wrote Ghosteen, his 2019 album with The Bad Seeds.

Lilian Chan @bestgug Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby who was jailed for attacking mother DIES aged 30 two days after prison release-seven years after the star's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton. Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby who was jailed for attacking mother DIES aged 30 two days after prison release-seven years after the star's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton. https://t.co/CVf3JuPWnZ

Lazenby, an actor and model, was recently sentenced to prison for a violent attack on his mother, Beau Lazenby, at her home in Melbourne, Australia.

What is Known about Nick Cave's late son, Jethro Lazenby?

Jethro was born in Melbourne in 1991 and discovered Cave was his father when he was eight years old. He became a model after being scouted in the city, but he had also dabbled in acting, appearing in 2007's Corroboree and 2011's My Little Princess. He'd also recently worked as a photographer.

He was only released on bail from the Melbourne Remand Center on May 5 after a magistrate ordered him to undergo substance abuse treatment and avoid contact with his mother for the next two years.

Sean Ghattas, Lazenby's lawyer, stated that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which had affected his judgment. He was previously imprisoned in 2018 for a series of violent assaults on his then-girlfriend.

Following Jethro's death, Nick's wife Susie posted a photo of Jethro on Instagram with the caption "Darling Jethro."

Nick Cave has previously discussed how he dealt with the loss in the years following the death of his son Arthur:

“Susie [Cave’s wife] and I have learned much about the nature of grief over recent years. We have come to see that grief is not something you pass through, as there is no other side.”

Cave is best known for his work with The Bad Seeds, a band he founded in Melbourne in 1983. He was previously a member of the cult band The Birthday Party.

Nick Cave's biggest hit, however, was a duet with Kylie Minogue called Where The Wild Roses Grow. They remain friends and appeared together in his film 20,000 Days on Earth.

Edited by Siddharth Satish