×
Create
Notifications

Who was Jim Hartz? Tributes pour in as former 'Today' show star who co-hosted with Barbara Walters dies aged 82

Jim Hartz recently died at the age of 82 (Image via Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)
Jim Hartz recently died at the age of 82 (Image via Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 25, 2022 11:44 AM IST
News

Former NBC News correspondent and co-host of the Today show, Jim Hartz, recently passed away at the age of 82. The news was revealed by his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz.

Dickson Hartz also unveiled that he died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Detailed information related to his funeral is yet to be revealed.

RIP @TODAYshow co-host Jim Hartz. https://t.co/ULy8tffO9p
Rest In Power Jim Hartz (1940-2022)#RIPJimHartz #NBCNews #NBC #TodayShow https://t.co/993HTrPPEe

Everything known about Jim Hartz

Born on February 3, 1940, Jim Hartz was the youngest correspondent hired by NBC when he was 24. He gained recognition as the co-host of the Today show with Barbara Walters.

Hartz graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1958 and attended the University of Tulsa. He pursued journalism after three years and became the first reporter for KOTV in Tulsa in 1962. Hartz was later promoted to news director in 1964 and joined NBC-owned WNBC-TV.

Jim Hartz was a popular television personality, columnist, and reporter (Image via NBC News/Getty Images)
Jim Hartz was a popular television personality, columnist, and reporter (Image via NBC News/Getty Images)

Hartz served as the anchor of the 6 o’clock and 11 o’clock nightly newscasts until 1974. However, Tom Brokaw took over in 1976, and Hartz went to WRC-TV in Washington D.C., where he was an anchor until 1979.

Hartz earned five Emmy Awards and two Ace Awards for cable television. He left NBC and succeeded Hugh Downs as co-host of the PBS series Over Easy, sharing the program with Broadway actress Mary Martin. Hartz then hosted another program, Innovation, in the early 1980s.

He was the co-anchor of the weekly PBS-NHK joint venture news program, Asia Now, from Tokyo, Japan, in the early 1990s. Hartz became chairman of the Will Rogers Memorial Commission in 1993 and was a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.

He flew many military aircraft, including the SR-71, and was considered an aerospace expert. His first big assignment was working as a co-anchor with David Brinkley during the sudden return of Gemini VIII in 1966. Following this, he manned every flight until 1976.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jim Hartz became a familiar name after people saw him on the Today show for a long time. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

#JimHartz, NBC Newsman and Former ‘Today’ Co-Host, Dies at 82. RIP. - The New York Times nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus…
Saddened to hear former ⁦@TODAYshow⁩ co-host Jim Hartz has died. I was fortunate to work with him in #Japan where he co-anchored ‘Asia Now,’ a weekly news show produced by ⁦@nhk_news⁩ with ⁦@KCTS9⁩ and ⁦@pbshawaii⁩. nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus…
Jim Hartz 82, a co-host of NBC’s “Today” show for two years in the mid-1970s who also was a local news anchor in New York and Washington, died April 17 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz.😢 https://t.co/cPVyCWST1y
R.I.P. Jim Hartz, one of NBC News' space reporter/anchors and a former host of "Today." He was 82.nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus…
Jim Hartz passes🙏the-sun.com/news/5192649/j…
Jim Hartz of NBC Died. He was the best. I am crying now
"Hartz was in mid-career when he joined Today, deploying a low-key style that was the low-key foil to the energy put out by Barbara Walters. He was 34 and succeeded Frank McGee, who died at 58."deadline.com/2022/04/jim-ha…
My Sincerest Condolences.Jim Hartz Dies: ‘Today’ Show Host With Barbara Walters In Mid-’70s Was 82share.newsbreak.com/xvo6ea5h
R.I.P. Jim Hartz, NBC Newsman and Former ‘Today’ Co-Host, Dies at 82 nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus…
Jim Hartz, NBC Newsman and Former ‘Today’ Co-Host, Dies at 82: His role as Barbara Walters’s on-air partner lasted only two years, but viewers knew him for three decades as a correspondent, anchor and TV host. nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus… https://t.co/GNJJtoN1vo
Also Read Article Continues below

He is survived by his family members, and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी