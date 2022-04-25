Who was Jim Hartz? Tributes pour in as former 'Today' show star who co-hosted with Barbara Walters dies aged 82

Former NBC News correspondent and co-host of the Today show, Jim Hartz, recently passed away at the age of 82. The news was revealed by his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz.
Dickson Hartz also unveiled that he died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Detailed information related to his funeral is yet to be revealed.
Everything known about Jim Hartz
Born on February 3, 1940, Jim Hartz was the youngest correspondent hired by NBC when he was 24. He gained recognition as the co-host of the Today show with Barbara Walters.
Hartz graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1958 and attended the University of Tulsa. He pursued journalism after three years and became the first reporter for KOTV in Tulsa in 1962. Hartz was later promoted to news director in 1964 and joined NBC-owned WNBC-TV.
Hartz served as the anchor of the 6 o’clock and 11 o’clock nightly newscasts until 1974. However, Tom Brokaw took over in 1976, and Hartz went to WRC-TV in Washington D.C., where he was an anchor until 1979.
Hartz earned five Emmy Awards and two Ace Awards for cable television. He left NBC and succeeded Hugh Downs as co-host of the PBS series Over Easy, sharing the program with Broadway actress Mary Martin. Hartz then hosted another program, Innovation, in the early 1980s.
He was the co-anchor of the weekly PBS-NHK joint venture news program, Asia Now, from Tokyo, Japan, in the early 1990s. Hartz became chairman of the Will Rogers Memorial Commission in 1993 and was a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
He flew many military aircraft, including the SR-71, and was considered an aerospace expert. His first big assignment was working as a co-anchor with David Brinkley during the sudden return of Gemini VIII in 1966. Following this, he manned every flight until 1976.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Jim Hartz became a familiar name after people saw him on the Today show for a long time. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:
He is survived by his family members, and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.