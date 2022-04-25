Who was Jim Hartz? Tributes pour in as former 'Today' show star who co-hosted with Barbara Walters dies aged 82

Former NBC News correspondent and co-host of the Today show, Jim Hartz, recently passed away at the age of 82. The news was revealed by his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz.

Dickson Hartz also unveiled that he died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Detailed information related to his funeral is yet to be revealed.

Everything known about Jim Hartz

Born on February 3, 1940, Jim Hartz was the youngest correspondent hired by NBC when he was 24. He gained recognition as the co-host of the Today show with Barbara Walters.

Hartz graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1958 and attended the University of Tulsa. He pursued journalism after three years and became the first reporter for KOTV in Tulsa in 1962. Hartz was later promoted to news director in 1964 and joined NBC-owned WNBC-TV.

Jim Hartz was a popular television personality, columnist, and reporter (Image via NBC News/Getty Images)

Hartz served as the anchor of the 6 o’clock and 11 o’clock nightly newscasts until 1974. However, Tom Brokaw took over in 1976, and Hartz went to WRC-TV in Washington D.C., where he was an anchor until 1979.

Hartz earned five Emmy Awards and two Ace Awards for cable television. He left NBC and succeeded Hugh Downs as co-host of the PBS series Over Easy, sharing the program with Broadway actress Mary Martin. Hartz then hosted another program, Innovation, in the early 1980s.

He was the co-anchor of the weekly PBS-NHK joint venture news program, Asia Now, from Tokyo, Japan, in the early 1990s. Hartz became chairman of the Will Rogers Memorial Commission in 1993 and was a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.

He flew many military aircraft, including the SR-71, and was considered an aerospace expert. His first big assignment was working as a co-anchor with David Brinkley during the sudden return of Gemini VIII in 1966. Following this, he manned every flight until 1976.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jim Hartz became a familiar name after people saw him on the Today show for a long time. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Sumner @Atimad101 Jim Hartz 82, a co-host of NBC’s “Today” show for two years in the mid-1970s who also was a local news anchor in New York and Washington, died April 17 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz. Jim Hartz 82, a co-host of NBC’s “Today” show for two years in the mid-1970s who also was a local news anchor in New York and Washington, died April 17 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said his wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz.😢 https://t.co/cPVyCWST1y

Illinois Golfer @IllinoisGolfer



nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus… R.I.P. Jim Hartz, one of NBC News' space reporter/anchors and a former host of "Today." He was 82. R.I.P. Jim Hartz, one of NBC News' space reporter/anchors and a former host of "Today." He was 82.nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus…

don @nyyankees1947 Jim Hartz of NBC Died. He was the best. I am crying now Jim Hartz of NBC Died. He was the best. I am crying now

Rob Rand Wants Justice for the Menendez Brothers @MenendezRand

deadline.com/2022/04/jim-ha… "Hartz was in mid-career when he joined Today, deploying a low-key style that was the low-key foil to the energy put out by Barbara Walters. He was 34 and succeeded Frank McGee, who died at 58." "Hartz was in mid-career when he joined Today, deploying a low-key style that was the low-key foil to the energy put out by Barbara Walters. He was 34 and succeeded Frank McGee, who died at 58."deadline.com/2022/04/jim-ha…

Victor Oaktree @OaktreeVictor



Jim Hartz Dies: ‘Today’ Show Host With Barbara Walters In Mid-’70s Was 82

share.newsbreak.com/xvo6ea5h My Sincerest Condolences.Jim Hartz Dies: ‘Today’ Show Host With Barbara Walters In Mid-’70s Was 82 My Sincerest Condolences.Jim Hartz Dies: ‘Today’ Show Host With Barbara Walters In Mid-’70s Was 82share.newsbreak.com/xvo6ea5h

montag @buffaloon R.I.P. Jim Hartz, NBC Newsman and Former ‘Today’ Co-Host, Dies at 82 nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus… R.I.P. Jim Hartz, NBC Newsman and Former ‘Today’ Co-Host, Dies at 82 nytimes.com/2022/04/24/bus…

He is survived by his family members, and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu