Who is Jim Mora? UConn football coach denies allegations of knowing Tupac Shakur's killer

Football coach Jim Mora recently responded to claims that he knew rapper Tupac Shakur's killer. The news comes after Keefe D was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in Shakur's murder.

According to The New York Post, head of basketball operations Rob Cassidy shared a post on X last year and stated:

"Najee Harris once told me that Jim Mora told him he knew who killed Tupac during a recruiting visit and I've never stopped thinking about that."

The post became the talk of the town after Keefe D's arrest and Jim Mora was reportedly mentioned as an eyewitness in Shakur's murder by Total Pro Sports. The New York Post reported that Najee Harris allegedly told Cassidy the story in 2016 at a camp at Fullerton College.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, which was published on September 29, Mora stated that the story was a "complete fabrication" as he said:

"I doubt Najee ever said it because it never happened."

Jim Mora is the head coach at University of Connecticut

University of Connecticut Athletics reports that Mora has been a football coach for around 31 years in college and the NFL. The University of Washington graduate has also been a head coach for 10 years. He led the Bruins to the Pac-12 South Championship in 2012.

In 2009, he joined the NFL Network as a commentator. His coaching career started in 1984 and his mentor was Don James, the former head coach for the University of Washington.

Since 2021, he has been serving as the head football coach at the University of Connecticut. As per the UConn website, he expressed his happiness with the same at the time and said:

"UConn possesses a nationally-recognized academic and athletics brand and I am thrilled to become a member of the community that makes up UConn Nation. This program is loaded with potential."

Jim Mora was also the head of the Husky Revolution during the first season of Storrs where UConn held a 6-6 regular season record. He has four children with Shannon Mora, who is now separated from.

Keefe D was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's murder

On September 29, 2023, Keefe D was arrested for his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's murder. The Sun reported that he allegedly ordered Shakur's murder and the charges against him have not been revealed as of this writing.

Keefe has previously hinted at his involvement in the murder in his book, Compton Street Legend. He revealed that he was willing to cooperate only if the authorities dropped the drug charges imposed on him.