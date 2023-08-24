Who was Angelina Tran? Stepfather arrested as University of Washington student stabbed to death

On Tuesday, August 22, 54-year-old Seattle man Nghiep Kein Chau was charged with the murder of his stepdaughter, 21-year-old University of Washington student Angelina Tran. According to the Seattle Times, Chau was hitting Tran's mother when the 21-year-old attempted to intervene. Chau reportedly responded by fatally stabbing the student more than 100 times.

Trigger warning: This article concerns homicide and domestic abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the wake of Angelina Tran's death, friends and relatives of the deceased college student started a GoFundMe page. The initiative, which is being run in the memory of Tran, is aimed at raising money for the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging. This organization was chosen as Tran was reportedly passionate about helping elderly individuals in the Asian-American community.

Expand Tweet

Angelina Tran had just one more year remaining at the University of Washington

According to her LinkedIn profile, Angelina Tran was a Human-Centered Design Engineering student at the University of Washington. Her LinkedIn bio states that she was interested in the ways she could apply innovative tech to social work that focused on marginalized communities.

The GoFundMe page, created in tribute to Tran, mentions her commitment to helping others. The page reads:

"In loving memory of a cherished soul, we said goodbye on August 7th. She graced our lives as an incredible daughter, a cherished friend, and above all, a perfect girlfriend. She excelled in her studies, with just one more year remaining at the University of Washington, Seattle. Her dedication and hard work were truly admirable."

Expand Tweet

The page further mentions that Angelina Tran had a particular affinity for helping older people. She reportedly attempted to support them in various ways and was conscious of how innovative design could make their lives easier.

The stepfather reportedly changed his clothes and continued stabbing Angelina Tran

Angelina Tran died in her Beacon Hill home at 5 am on Monday, August 7, 2023. After an altercation, Nghiep Kein Chau allegedly attempted to kill his wife, Tran's 50-year-old mother. Seattle police reported that Chau punched Tran's mother several times. When Tran attempted to stop him, he reportedly began hitting her, too.

Expand Tweet

During the struggle, Chau wrestled with Tran on the floor before obtaining a knife and stabbing her in the chest. Shockingly, the Seattle Times reported that the suspected killer changed his clothes, grabbed a different knife, and continued stabbing her.

Upon arriving at the scene, Seattle authorities found Tran dead. Police officers reportedly confronted Chau at the doorway, still carrying a kitchen knife with blood on it. However, he dropped the knife and surrendered. Tran's 50-year-old mother was rushed to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Local authorities are currently holding Chau on $5 million bail.