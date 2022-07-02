Who did Joe Turkel play in The Shining and Blade Runner? Iconic roles explored as popular character actor dies aged 94

On June 27, 2022, actor Joe Turkel passed away at the age of 94.

Turkel had played the role of the ghostly bartender in the iconic Stanley Kubrick film, The Shining. He was also known for his portrayal of Dr. Eldon Tyrell, an Android manufacturer in the 1982 science fiction film, Blade Runner.

William Friedkin Truths @LazlosGhost R.I.P. Joe Turkel, a phenomenal character actor and Kubrick favorite, also completely unforgettable as Tyrell in Blade Runner. R.I.P. Joe Turkel, a phenomenal character actor and Kubrick favorite, also completely unforgettable as Tyrell in Blade Runner. https://t.co/JbtfjgFAQC

The news of Joe Turkel's demise was confirmed by his representative Chris Carbaugh:

“He was very proud of being the only actor to do 3 Stanley Kubrick films and loved to share his experiences with family, friends and fans. He was an old Brooklyn boy and loved seeing his brother, 2 sons and grand kids. I will always appreciate the time we got to spend with this legend. Your money is no good here Mr. Turkel…you will ALWAYS be more human than human.”

Turkel’s cause of death has not been revealed and further details on the funeral remain unknown.

The Shining, Blade Runner and more: Exploring Joe Turkel's acting career

Turkel made his debut with the 1949 crime film, City Across the River.

He then continued to appear in other flicks like The Boy and the Pirates, Tormented, King Rat, The Sand Pebbles, The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, and The Dark Side of the Moon.

Before his appearance in The Shining, he had collaborated twice with Stanley Kubrick in The Killing and Paths of Glory.

One of Turkel's most memorable roles was as the ghostly bartender in The Shining. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, the film is based on Stephen King’s eponymous 1977 novel.

Released in 1980, The Shining initially received mixed reviews and was criticized by Stephen King himself for the ways in which film deviated from the novel. However, the response improved with time, and a sequel, Doctor Sleep, was released on November 8, 2019.

Turkel also played the role of the Android manufacturer, Dr. Eldon Tyrell, in the 1982 science fiction film by Ridley Scott, called Blade Runner. It was an adaptation of the novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick.

Blade Runner failed at the box office, but eventually became a cult classic and a sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049, was released in October 2017.

William Perkins @WilliamHPerkins Imagine being in The Shining and Blade Runner back to back?



RIP Joe Turkel Imagine being in The Shining and Blade Runner back to back?RIP Joe Turkel https://t.co/GHqVvyQIPm

Turkel also played the role of Jim Rellance in the western television series, The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp. He was a part of numerous other TV shows including Bat Masterson, The Asphalt Jungle, Mackenzie’s Raiders, Tales from the Darkside, and more.

He appeared thrice on the NBC Western television series, Bonanza.

Other details about Joe Turkel

Joe Turkel played character roles in several movies and TV shows (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Born on July 15, 1927, Joe Turkel joined the United States Army at the age of 17 and served in the European Theater of Operations during World War II.

Turkel was a resident of Southern California in 1999 and wrote screenplays. He then wrote a memoir, The Misery of Success, scheduled for release in 2022.

Turkel is survived by his wife Anita J. Turkel and his two sons.

