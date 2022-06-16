What time will Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story air on Lifetime? Details about true crime movie explored

Lifetime's new thriller Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story is set to air on the network on June 18, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

The film centers around a fertility nurse who, on the outside, seems to lead a pretty happy life on the outside. However, in a shocking turn of events that include infidelity and murder, her life changes forever. Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire is based on the true story of Melanie McGuire.

Read on to find out the release time of Suitcase Killer: The Malnie McGuire Story, plot and more details.

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story release time on Lifetime, what to expect and more details

Suitcase Killer: The Malnie McGuire Story will premiere on Lifetime on June 18, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

The film tells the real-life story of New Jersey nurse Melanie McGuire, who was convicted of killing her husband, William McGuire. The official synopsis of Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire on Lifetime reads:

''Based on a shocking true story, Melanie McGuire (Candice King) was an exceptional fertility nurse, married to her ex-Navy husband Bill (Michael Roark) and doting mother of two boys. When she falls for Brad (Jackson Hurst), a doctor at her clinic, and gets entangled in a steamy love affair, Melanie does the unthinkable.''

The synopsis further states,

''After drugging and murdering Bill, she dismembers him and places the body parts into three suitcases, throwing them into Chesapeake Bay. But when the suitcases are found on the shores of Virginia Beach, an investigation is launched leading to Melanie as the prime suspect. Led by the efforts of assistant attorney general Patti Prezioso (Wendie Malick), authorities eventually bring Melanie to justice, who despite being convicted, continues to maintain her innocence.''

A preview of the film was dropped by Lifetime on June 4, 2022. The preview offers a peek into some of the film's most chilling and horrifying moments.

Candice King in the lead role looks impressive in the preview. In one of the scenes depicting the investigation, she gives a chillingly nonchalant smile to the police, claiming her innocence. Viewers can expect a taut, nuanced thriller that takes a deeper look into the devastating crime that sent shockwaves across the nation.

Apart from King, Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire stars Wendie Malick, Michael Roark, and Jackson Hurst in pivotal supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Nicole Thompson, who makes her directorial debut with it. Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story is executive-produced by Manu Boyer and Kim Raver.

The true story of Melanie McGuire

Melanie McGuire was a fertility nurse from New Jersey who was convicted of killing her husband. On April 28, 2004, McGuire allegedly drugged and shot her husband dead before cutting his body up.

A year later, police arrested McGuire and charged her with first-degree murder. Three years later, McGuire was found guilty of murdering her husband and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole until she turns 100.

You can watch Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story on LIfetime on June 18, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

