Who is John Griffin? Chris Cuomo's staff allegedly used messaging apps to persuade moms of young girls

John Griffin, a veteran CNN producer who has worked with now-disgraced prime-time star Chris Cuomo, has been arrested on charges of enticing minor girls to his Vermont ski house for "s*xual training".

John Griffin, 44, who is a father of three, befriended and talked mothers of underage girls into letting him s*xually coach their daughters, telling them,

"A woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

Everything about the indictment against John Griffin

John Griffin (Image via LinkedIn)

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont, John Griffin allegedly used messaging apps like Kik and Google Hangout to persuade parents of young girls to allow him to train them to be s*xually subservient to men because they are "inferior".

In June 2020, Griffin got a mother of two daughters to bring the older one to his Ludlow ski getaway. Telling the mother that it was her responsibility to see that her daughter was being "properly trained", Griffin sent her $3,000 for flying to Vermont from Nevada. As per court papers, upon their arrival at Boston’s Logan Airport, Griffin picked the mother and daughter up in his Tesla to take them to Ludlow.

According to the indictment, the CNN producer lured two other children into performing s*xual activities over the internet. In April 2020, Griffin allegedly suggested having a video chat 'training session' where he would instruct a mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other.

After a federal grand jury in Vermont pressed charges of three counts of attempting to lure children into engaging in "unlawful s*xual activity" against Griffin, he was arrested by FBI agents last Friday.

The arrest of Griffin has been the most disturbing news since Chris Cuomo's harassment accusations broke out.

Here are some photos Griffin tweeted while working on Chris Cuomo's New Day:

Also Read Article Continues below

Officials said the government would be taking his properties used in the crimes that include his Ludlow ski house, his Tesla, and a Mercedes that belongs to him. Griffin will be facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in jail and up to life imprisonment for each count if convicted.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar