Who are Judith and Natalie Raanan? American hostages kidnapped in the Israel-Hamas conflict have been released

Following Qatar's successful mediation efforts with Hamas, Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, both from Chicago, have been freed from captivity. They were taken prisoners during the terrorist organization's attack on Israel on October 7.

The two hostages were abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz by Hamas during the terror group's attack on Israel on Friday night.

As per Guardian, a statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office, released late on Friday, confirmed that Natalie Raanan, 17, and her mother Judith, 59, were transported to Egypt through the Rafah crossing and crossing and greeted by Israeli security officers

As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Judith Raanan, and Natalie Raanan traveled exceptionally fro their from their home in Evanston, Illinois, to Israel. After Natalie's high school graduation just two months ago, she decided to take a gap year to travel and contemplate her post-high school career goals.

Natalie Raanan and Judith Raanan have finally been freed by the Hamas

Natalie Raanan and Judith Raanan are not hostages anymore (Image via Associated Press/ X / @usembassyjlm)

The two American hostages, who were taken during Hamas's deadly raid on Israel earlier this month, were confirmed as safe on the Gaza border, where Israel officially received them.

Tamar Levitan, a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, celebrated her 85th birthday this month, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. Her 59-year-old daughter Judith, also known as Yula, and her granddaughter Natalie traveled from their Illinois home for this momentous occasion. This family resides in Evanston, a suburb of Chicago.

The two women, who are also citizens of Israel, were at the Nahal Oz kibbutz when Hamas militants stormed through a high-tech border fence. They killed 1,400 people, most of whom were civilians, and kidnapped over 200 more to be held captive in Gaza. Nahal Oz kibbutz is located less than two kilometers from Gaza.

Following their rescue, the two hostages were handed over to the Red Cross, although the specifics of the transfer process remain unclear.

Hamas cited "humanitarian reasons" for their release, and after their rescue, they were further transferred to an Israeli military base

As per the NY Post, Natalie's half-brother, Ben Raanan, told the BBC he felt an

"Overwhelming sense of gratitude to the large community of people around the world who have put my sister at the forefront of their thoughts, of their prayers, of all religions and all beliefs".

What is the current condition of the Israel-Hamas war?

According to Al Jazeera, Israel is to intensify its attacks on the Gaza Strip in advance of "the next stage" of its conflict with Hamas. When asked about a potential ground incursion into Gaza, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that the military was trying to create optimal conditions beforehand.

CNBC reports that a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medications, arrived in Egypt into Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Saturday morning. The United Nations referred to the supplies in these twenty trucks as "the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza."

It has been two weeks since the start of the violent Gaza war, resulting in a significant loss of life and injuries in both countries.

According to NBS News, the Israel-Hamas conflict has led to a confirmed death toll exceeding 4,000 individuals, with over 13,000 people sustaining injuries in Gaza, as reported by Palestinian authorities.