Who is Julie Ragbeer? All we know about the internet Pop Tingz sensation as her viral album 'Perplex' sparks meme fest

New social media personality, Julie Ragbeer, has sparked a memefest online after being promoted by a pop culture news page. The amateur singer allegedly paid the gossip account to elevate her old album, leading to many becoming fans of her. At the time of writing this article, she had not addressed the reason behind the unexpected promotion.

On February 22, pop culture X account Pop Tingz shared a picture of Julie Ragbeer and said in a tweet:

“@JulieRagbeer reminisces with her 19 year old experiences in her new debut album.”

Many were taken aback by the news, as Pop Tingz often reports only on A-list celebrities.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 11 million views.

It appears as if the news page was referring to Ragbeer’s debut album, Perplex. While one might assume that the album must have come out recently, it must be noted that it was released last year.

It is also worth noting that Ragbeer’s X account initially only had 100 followers and was a private account. Since going viral, she has amassed over 8,000 followers and made her account public.

According to Paper Magazine, the streams she has received for her tracks are currently in the thousands and hundreds.

Julie Ragbeer is the creator of the popular Mary Whiton Calkins track

According to Times Now News, the latest internet sensation began her musical journey at the young age of 19. She released her debut song, Rejected, in 2019. Since then, she has released a series of songs, including a gospel EP, titled My Father.

A few of her popular songs include Upstairs, Older Guys, You Were Never Mine, and See Stars, amongst others. Her Mary Whiton Calkins track recently went viral, with many speaking about the same online.

According to Know Your Meme, Ragbeer has been defined as a “bedroom pop” artist since she is responsible for the production of her own music.

Prior to becoming an internet enigma, Ragbeer, who hails from Jersey City, New Jersey, shared videos of her singing America the Beautiful in honor of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington. Her song, Trespasser, was also the first original song she ever released on the internet.

It has been reported that Julie Ragbeer draws inspiration from singers like Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift. According to Times Now News, she said in a recent interview:

“Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, they’re songwriting legends. I also adore Jane Addams.”

Julie Ragbeer sparks memefest online after Pop Tingz promotion

Internet users cannot help but discuss Ragbeer online with hilarious memes. A few read:

As Julie Ragbeer continues to dominate the internet, she recently took to X to promote her own merchandise, which includes a sticker, t-shirt, sweatshirt, tote bag, and mug priced between $8 and $40.