Who are Kelly McKee Zajfen and Heather Dorak? Meghan Markle enjoys Utah ski trip with close pals

Meghan Markle took to the slopes for a skiing expedition on Powder Mountain, close to Salt Lake City in Utah, with two of her closest friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Heather Dorak. On March 1, both Zajfen and Dorak shared pictures on social media of the trio beaming at each other, with the snowy mountains in the background.

Both Zajfen and Dorak, Meghan Markle's longtime friends, are entrepreneurs. Heather Dorak, a Pilates and yoga instructor, owns the Pilates Platinum studios, while Kelly McKee Zajfen is one of the co-founders of Alliance of Moms, a non-profit for pregnant and parenting teens in LA.

Kelly McKee Zajfen is a former model, while Heather Dorak is a Pilates instructor

According to The Daily Mail, Heather Dorak became Meghan Markle's pilates coach while Markle was shooting for the legal drama Suits. Originally from Texas, Dorak moved to LA with aspirations of making it big in the dance world but was forced to give up her aspirations after an injury.

However, her doctor recommended that she switch to Pilates instead, where she found success as a private instructor before opening her own chain of studios called Pilates Platinum.

She now owns six studios under her brand across Texas and California. She and her husband, Matt Cohen, attended Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018.

Kelly McKee Zajfen is a former model turned non-profit co-founder. According to the non-profit's LinkedIn profile, Alliance for Moms was founded in 2014 as "a membership-based nonprofit that supports pregnant and parenting teens in LA County's foster care system."

Zajfen herself is a mother to twins Lily and George. Unfortunately, George was found unresponsive in their family home in July 2022 and died at the age of nine. As per The Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser in George's honor.

Zajfen and Markle met through the latter's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, who was friends with Zajfen's husband.

Meghan Markle enjoyed a ski trip with friends after a month of controversy

According to People Magazine, Meghan Markle took to the slopes with her longtime friends, posing for photos decked in snowwear. Heather Dorak posted several pictures of their ski trip on Instagram with the caption:

"Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!"

Neither Prince Harry nor the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet, were seen in any pictures. This is the second time Meghan Markle was photographed enjoying herself in the snow in February, the first being in Canada with her husband for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

February was rife with controversy for the Sussexes following the launch of their brand-new website, Sussex.com. According to The Sun, the use of their coat of arms and the website's name drew varied reactions from people, with the couple accused of "cashing in" on their royal connections while being estranged from the royal family.

On February 15, the couple also revealed that their children have gone by the surname Sussex instead of Mountbatten-Windsor since King Charles' coronation in May 2023, Vogue reported.