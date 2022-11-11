Who is Kelsey Turner? Former Playboy model signs plea deal in murder of California psychiatrist

On November 9, Wednesday, former Playboy model Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea deal in connection with the murder of 71-year-old child psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard. While she did not admit guilt, she agreed to accept the court's punishment.

The New York Post reported that in March 2019, Dr. Thomas Burchard's body was discovered in the trunk of a car in Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, who was reportedly in a relationship with Dr. Burchard at the time, was accused of murdering the psychiatrist with the help of her ex-boyfriend Jon Kennison and friend Diana Pena.

Along with Turner, Pena and Kennison have also been implicated in the murder. Prosecutors suspect that the 71-year-old was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat.

All there is to know about Kelsey Turner

29-year-old Kelsey Turner is best known for posing in Maxim and Playboy Italia. She was also featured in Conceited Magazine and Modelmania, according to her Facebook page. In addition to her work modeling for various publications, she also reportedly made an income by selling photos of herself. Law & Crime reported that she has two children.

The Las Vegas Review journal reported that in 2019, Turner moved into an apartment in Las Vegas with Diana Pena and Jon Kennison. According to Judy Earp, the victims' longtime girlfriend, Dr. Burchard had been paying Turner's rent and bills for a flat in California, and then subsequently for the one in Las Vegas. Meauwww reported that Dr. Burchard had paid their $3200 rent for March 2018, in full as well.

According to Law & Crime, a rift developed between Turner and Dr. Burchard after he stopped paying the model's rent in 2018. The publication reported that as a result, Turner, her mother, and the model's two children were evicted from their home.

Kelsey Turner and Kennison are accused of conspiring to kill Burchard after he traveled to Las Vegas from his California home. The Post reported that the doctor had made the trip in order to have a discussion with Turner about the fact that he would no longer send her money. Police believe he may have been murdered on March 3, 2019, when his cell phone was last active.

Las Vegas authorities reported that on March 7, 2019, a man driving along Silver State Route 147 called authorities on account of a vehicle parked near the entrance of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The car had a broken mirror, sparking suspicions among passing civilians.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered Burchard's body in the trunk of the vehicle. After Turner and her roommates were arrested in connection with the slaying, Jon Kennison initially pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy, while Diana Pena pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder. Turner's sentencing is due on January 10, 2023.

