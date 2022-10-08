Who is Yoni Barrios? Las Vegas mass stabbing suspect arrested after attack leaves 2 dead and 6 injured

On October 6, authorities arrested Yoni Barrios, a Guatemalan national who was accused of attacking eight people near the Wynn Casino on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

In an interview with KTNV, anonymous bystanders at the scene claimed that in the moments preceding the attack, Yoni Barrios had told a group of local show girls that he was a chef.

After he supposedly requested to take a picture of them, witnesses claimed that the suspect drew a knife and began to indiscriminately stab people in the area, killing two and injuring eight. The deceased were identified as Maris DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Allan Hallet, 47. The victims included tourists, locals, and Las Vegas strip employees.

After the incident, the suspect attempted to flee the scene before being apprehended by security guards from the Sands, who subsequently handed him over to the Las Vegas authorities. As per the police report, Barrios, 32, claimed that he reacted violently because he thought he was being ridiculed.

The report stated:

"(Yoni Barrios) thought the women were laughing at him and making fun of his clothing."

The report added:

"Barrios started running and looking for groups of people so he could let the anger out."

The case remains under investigation. Authorities have reported that the suspect is currently at Clark County Detention Center.

Yoni Barrios may have entered the US illegally

According to ABC 7, Yoni Barrios had only recently arrived in Las Vegas when the attack took place. His former landlord, who owns a building in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, said that the suspect was his tenant approximately three years ago. He described Barrios as a decent resident.

In a Yahoo News article, it was stated that an official from US immigration and Customs Enforcement told the outlet that Yoni Barrios had a prior criminal history in California. However, details of his criminal record have not yet been revealed. WCSI reported that the suspect may have entered the country illegally.

RGJ reported that after he was detained, Barrios told Las Vegas authorities he had planned to move to the city, but felt dejected after his friend refused to provide him with a place to stay. He explained that he had left his friend's place right before the attack, arriving at the strip club at 8 am.

Barrios is scheduled to appear in court next week. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that the suspect has been charged with two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

