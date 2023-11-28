36-year-old Kyle Allen Rott, a Montana ice climber, fell to his death in Montana Canyon on Saturday, November 25, 2023. At about 3:20 pm local time, the Gallatin County authorities received a 911 call from a GPS monitoring device.

Several search parties responded to the scene at the Grotto Falls trailhead. However, the rescue mission ended with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team confirming the identity of the deceased climber. When Kyle Allen Rott was found, he was immediately rushed to a hospital in a helicopter. However, he succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the recreational climb.

Ice climber Kyle Allen Rott died of blunt force trauma to the head after a fall near Grotto Falls

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday, November 25, as an avid ice climber hit his head as he fell at the Custer Gallatin National Forest and succumbed to his injuries, as per People. Soon after authorities received the 911 call, several search and rescue teams including Two Bear Air Rescue and Billings Clinic MedFlight helicopters arrived at the location.

A number of volunteers from the sheriff's office were also involved in the search process. About five search and rescue teams were deployed in the region and the climber, who had sustained several grave injuries, was soon located.

Authorities received the 911 call from a GPS device monitoring service. A post by authorities on Facebook shed light on the incident and read:

"On Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at approximately 3:19 PM, Gallatin County 911 received a call from a GPS device monitoring service. A device the company monitors had recently been activated near Grotto Falls in Hyalite Canyon."

Rott then had to be airlifted to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. Coroners confirmed that Kyle Allen Rott's death was the result of the accident. The official cause of death has been determined as blunt force trauma to the head, as per People.

Kyle's obituary stated that he had moved to Brookings in 2003 when he was in high school. He then moved to Aberdeen, where he completed high school. In 2005, the ice climber attended the University of Montana.

After graduating from college, Kyle went to a facility named Wolf Keep Wildlife Sanctuary near Missoula, which cared for wolves. He then attended the NordBlom Institute of FootZonology in Livingston and also assisted in the filming of an IMAX movie, as per his obituary by KBZK.

He was also a reportedly climbing guide at Yosemite National Park. Apart from this, he also enjoyed pet sitting, painting, and yard work.

Authorities sent condolences to Kyle's family

Gallatin County Sherrif Search and Rescue issued a statement on Facebook, shedding light on the tragic accident.

"Search and rescue volunteers provided initial medical treatment to Rott who was eventually hoisted from the area by Two Bear Air and taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries," they wrote.

The post further read:

"Sheriff Dan Springer would like to express his condolences to Mr. Kyle Rott's family in South Dakota and his friends. Sheriff Springer also thanks all the dedicated search and rescue members who responded so quickly."

Kyle Allen Rott has been described as an "avid ice climber" (Image via Twitter/@Michael1T_A)

Several people sent their condolences to his family on Facebook. As per his obituary, Kyle Allen Rott is survived by his mother, Janet Rott, his sister, grandmother, and others.