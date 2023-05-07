Who is the lady in blue at the coronation? Penny Mordaunt's role in King Charles' Coronation ceremony explored

British politician and the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt had a surprise role in King Charles III's coronation. On May 6, 2023, the Lord President of the Privy Council made history by being the first woman to lead the procession to Westminster Abbey while carrying the sword of state, which represents the power of the new monarch.

Her role in the ceremony entailed bearing the eight-pound sword perpendicular to her body before switching it for the jeweled sword of offering and presenting it to Charles. The King then came forward and extended the sword. Then Mordaunt put it on the altar and paid for it with "redemption money".

At the start of the Coronation, Mordaunt led the parade through Westminster Abbey with the Sword of State from the 17th century. She held on to it until the Jewelled Sword of Offering was given to her in its place.

In accordance with an ancient custom, Penny Mordaunt "bought back" the gleaming sword from the Archbishop of Canterbury in exchange for one hundred newly-minted 50p coins bearing Charles' likeness.

Penny Mordaunt opted out of wearing a traditional outfit for King Charles III's Coronation

Mark Scales @IndeedItsMark



#KingCharles You’ve got to give credit where it’s due. #PennyMordaunt is the star of this show. She’s held that sword for 2 hours now without flinching and even finds the strength to sing the national anthem on the way out. #KingCharles III #KingCharles IIICoronation #Coronation You’ve got to give credit where it’s due. #PennyMordaunt is the star of this show. She’s held that sword for 2 hours now without flinching and even finds the strength to sing the national anthem on the way out. #KingCharles #KingCharlesIII #KingCharlesIIICoronation #Coronation https://t.co/Exizzpa3yg

As per GB News, Penny Mordaunt turned down to wear the customary black-and-gold privy councilor court attire in order to achieve a "feminized" appearance during King Charles III's Coronation.

For the event, the 50-year-old politician donned a teal dress and cape adorned with ferns by Hand and Lock, a specialty atelier that worked on royal costumes before the event. While speaking on the Times Red Box podcast, she said that the traditional appearance worn by her male predecessors during coronations would not be "appropriate" in a modern situation.

“What my predecessor would have worn is the old court dress, which the whole front of the tunic is embroidered with heavy gold. I have had something made, and it will be modern, it will definitely be made for a woman, but it will also be lifting the embroidery of the privy council.”

Born on March 4, 1973, Penny Mordaunt is a native of Torquay, United Kingdom. She has been serving as the Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North since 2010.

She became the first woman to occupy this post in government when she was named Minister for the Armed Forces in 2015. In 2019, Mordaunt succeeded Gavin Williamson as Secretary of State for Defense, making her the first woman to hold the position. The appointment lasted for 85 days, after which Boris Johnson removed her from office upon becoming prime minister.

After Johnson quit as Prime Minister in July 2022 because of the Partygate scandal, Mordaunt tried to become the leader of the Conservative Party. In the fifth round, she lost to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Following Truss' resignation, Penny Mordaunt announced her bid again, but she didn't get the 100 MPs she needed to support her.

Poll : 0 votes