Who is Lamor Whitehead married to? All about wife and children as Brooklyn Bishop is found guilty of wire fraud

Lamor Whitehead, a bishop from Brooklyn, has been convicted on charges of wire fraud, attempted extortion and even lying to the FBI. The decision was announced by the jury on Monday, March 11, 2024. All of it happened when Lamor Whitehead, also known as 'Bling Bishop,' tried to use a parishioner’s retirement savings and also extort a businessman.

As reported by CNN, prosecutors claimed that Lamor Whitehead looted the parishioner by asking her to invest $9,000 of her savings. At the time, he claimed that he would help her buy a home, and invest the whopping amount. However, he spent it on himself as he bought luxury goods with it.

Apart from this, he is also accused of extorting $5,000 from a businessman, and then also tried to convince him to give him $500,000 as a loan

The news release by the district attorney’s office also stated that Lamor Whitehead used his connections with New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, to convince the people. On the other hand, he also made false statements to the FBI as he lied about having just one phone, whereas he carries 2 cellphones.

According to Daily Mail, Lamor Whitehead and his wife, Aisa DosReis-White have four kids, Heaven, Jaidyn, Soriah and Brook-Lynn.

More details about Lamor Whitehead’s family explored as the Bishop is found guilty

Bishop Lamor Whitehead is known for his blingy jewellery and Louis Vuitton suits. While the bishop has been in and out of the news for various reasons, social media users are now curious to know more about his wife and kids. Lamor’s wife, Aisa DosReis-White is a pastor and founder of UaReAChampion Empowerment Network.

According to The Sun, Aisa was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, Guillain-Barre syndrome, which left her stuck in bed for months. However, as she recovered, she joined her husband’s church. Apart from being a pastor, she is also a singer and songwriter.

The couple has four kids. Their eldest child, Jaidyn, was born in December 2007, followed by Heaven in October 2008. Lamor and Aisa’s third born, Soriah was born in February 2015, whereas their youngest one, Brook-Lynn was born in November 2021 and is less than 3 years old at the moment.

The Whitehead family also made headlines in 2022 after they alleged that they were robbed of $1 million worth of jewellery at their church. As reported by The Daily Beast, the couple stated that they were put at gunpoint by someone inside the church and were asked for money. However, the couple gave away their million worth of jewellery as they were wearing gold rings, watches and cross pendants.

However, in the recent case, Lamor Whitehead was arrested in December 2022, after a complaint was lodged in his name. The court trial began in February, and in a year, he was found guilty of the 5 crimes that he had committed. Lamor is now scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Lorna G. Schofield on July 1, 2024, as per The New York Times.

Neither Lamor’s attorney nor the bishop himself have commented on the same matter. However, the prosecutor claimed that Lamor could be facing up to 45 years in prison, which will now be decided in a few months, in July.