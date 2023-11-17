David Beckham hosted by Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family at Mumbai residence Antilla after Cricket World Cup visit

Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham was recently photographed with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai. The retired footballer met with the businessman after attending the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

Beckham is visiting India for the first time in his life, having been invited as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to witness the recent World Cup match. UNICEF has a partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a project focused on the empowerment of girls and women through cricket.

David Beckham watched the semifinal clash, which took place at the Wankhede Stadium, alongside Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani. Following the match, the 48-year-old met with the billionaire. He visited Antilia, the Mumbai residence of the Ambani family, where he was warmly received by the business mogul.

David Beckham took a photograph along with Mukesh, his wife Nita, and two of their children Akash and Isha. Also present in the house were Radhika Merchant, who is the fiance of the family's youngest son Anant, and Shloka Mehta, Akash's wife.

Mukesh Ambani, who owns the Mumbai Indians (Indian Premier League cricket team), presented a shirt of the team to his guest with his name and favorite jersey number. Beckham held aloft the shirt, which had 'Beckham 7' printed on it.

David Beckham was unable to attend the funeral of Sir Bobby Charlton back home because of his UNICEF engagement. He was also absent from the Noche d'Or ceremony held to celebrate Lionel Messi winning an eighth Ballon d'Or at Inter Miami.

David Beckham's life after a successful playing career

In his days as a professional footballer, David Beckham was easily one of the most iconic in the world. Not many footballers can claim to have played for Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and the Galacticos of Real Madrid.

Unlike many of his peers, Beckham refused to go into punditry or management after he stopped playing, preferring to go into the business of the game. Former Madrid teammate Ronaldo has joined him in taking charge of a football team's day-to-day business, and they are doing well for themselves.

Beckham has been involved in several activities outside of football, including being an ambassador for multiple bodies. He also recently shot a docuseries with Netflix which showed parts of his life that had been hidden from the public.

After a successful playing career, Beckham has created an enjoyable life for himself. He remains a role model for young footballers who are in their growing years.