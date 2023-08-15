Who is Larry Snelling? All about the Chicago mayor's CPD chief pick

Mayor Brandon Johnson recently picked Chief Larry Snelling for the position of superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, along with two others. The news was announced on August 14, 2023, and the decision is yet to be approved by the Chicago City Council. Snelling has been a part of the Chicago Police Department since 1992, and he was a patrol officer when he joined first.

The selection was finalized after a process conducted by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability over the last few months. The other two officers who have been chosen include the police chief in Madison, Wisconsin, Shon Barnes, and the Chicago police chief of constitutional policing and reform, Angel Novalez.

A statement by Johnson described Snelling as a leader who is well-experienced to work for the safety and well-being of all the residents, alongside addressing the challenges faced by the public. Snelling also said that he is ready to "lead and uphold" the three Cs of competence, compassion, and collaboration.

Larry Snelling has held various positions in the Chicago Police Department

NBC Chicago states that Larry Snelling grew up in the South side of Chicago and acquired his degree from DePaul University. He came to the Chicago Police Department in 1992 as a patrol officer.

Larry Snelling has held various other positions in the Chicago Police Department like Deputy Chief of Area 2, 7th District Commander, Sergeant of Training, and Sergeant of Patrol. Starting in 2022, he is the chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism for the department.

Following his selection as the Superintendent, Larry spoke during a press conference on August 14, noting that the police department and the community members are not different from each other.

"Every member of this city has to be a stakeholder and I'm willing to sit down have a conversation with anybody and everybody within the city to work together to resolve some of the issues that we have, and make this city as safe as we can possibly make it."

Larry Snelling also mentioned that the public must cooperate with the police department so that the city can be safe.

What is the process for choosing the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department?

President of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability Anthony Driver Jr. said that a public hearing will be conducted in the upcoming 21 days with the selected officers, as per NBC Chicago.

During the hearing, the officers need to answer the questions asked by the Commission and the public. The next step will involve City Council, where there will be a committee hearing to vote on the appointment.

When the appointment is approved, it will be followed by four more hearings where the officers would speak on his plans and the public would also share their ideas for the department.