Who is Laura Wasser? Johnny Depp's divorce attorney opens up on Amber Heard and her lawyer Samantha Spector's restraining order 

American actor Johnny Depp's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, revealed that the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were under a restraining order and had attempted to settle their divorce outside of court in 2016.

As per Wasser's testimony from April 27, Samantha Spector, Heard's divorce lawyer, sought a no-warning restraining order against the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor without informing his lawyer.

Samantha and Wasser had previously been in communication discussing conventional divorce processes at the time.

Laura Wasser noted that in her knowledge with family law, the standard protocol is to issue a 24-hour notice for a 21-day restraining order. The order can be petitioned or extended within that time frame.

Christian Carino, Heard's talent agent, and Wasser, both acknowledged that the two celebrities met secretly in 2016 despite Heard's restraining order against Depp, which was granted in May of that year. Their video depositions were shown in the courtroom.

As Carino organized the private meeting, he recalled that Heard assured him she would "never" accuse Depp of violating her restraining order. Carino also noted that Depp seemed be "reluctant" to meet.

Christian Carino claimed to have been present at the meeting between the two divorcees, whereas Wasser testified that she was never present at such a meeting but was aware that it had taken place.

Who is Laura Wasser?

Laura Allison Wasser (LAW) is a family law specialist, author, and businesswoman with over 20 years of expertise. Over the years, she has handled several high-profile, high-net worth divorce cases.

As for her education, she attended the University of California, Berkeley, and got a law degree from Loyola Law School.

Laura Wasser gives talks and sits on panels as part of continuing education programs. She's also spoken at Loyola Law School, the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and the University of California Berkeley Hall School of Law as a guest speaker.

Laura Wasser is a member of the Board of Directors of Loyola Law School, the Board of Directors of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, the Board of Trustees of Oakwood School, the Advisory Council of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, and the Executive Committees of the Beverly Hills Bar Family Law Section, and the Los Angeles Bar-Family Law Section. The Daily Journal named her a member of the "Top 100 Lawyers" in 2021.

Some of her ex-clients include celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris, Jimmy Iovine, Maria Shriver, and Stevie Wonder.

