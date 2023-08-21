"Who is letting that man write like that?": Jesse Rutherford POV lyrics come under fire, spark outrage among Billie Eilish fans

The lyrics of American singer, songwriter, and actor Jesse Rutherford's recently released song, POV have come under fire online. Fans are calling out Rutherford, who was known to have been dating singer Billie Eilish until May 2023, for the lyrics, which they think are disturbing and uncomfortable. A number of them even believe that these lyrics were about Eilish. A part of the lyrics of POV goes as follows:

“Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo, I'm at the top, you're at the bottom, It's a different POV.”

As soon as fans heard the song, it went viral on social media with people slamming Jesse Rutherford for his unusual lyrics. One user even commented under @BuzzingPop’s tweet saying:

It is worth noting that so far, neither Jesse nor Billie have commented on the controversy.

"It's really bad": Jesse Rutherford's latest song triggers online backlash

As soon as Jesse Rutherford's new song POV was released, he has been gaining a lot of negative attention from fans, especially Billie Eilish fans. People believe the lyrics are directed towards Eilish, who was dating Rutherford for some months before the relationship ended in May 2023.

The song begins with the following lyrics:

“Cause I ain’t ever been this high/ But I’m not tryna come down/ Not expecting you to realize/ Where I’m coming from now.”

Later, Jesse Rutherford used what is being deemed as s*xual innuendo when he wrote:

“Calling out “and one” every time I point and shoot/ On the clock, nonstop I keep winning, I can’t lose.”

However, that wasn't what garnered the most backlash, it was the part where he talks about polo socks, Docs, and CDG, and how he has an eye over his shoulder and heart up his sleeve.

Following that, he says:

“And they told me it was over, Imma disagree/ She been listening to me since 2013/ I know she's got daddy issues, welcome to the family/ She said: 'Jesse, baby, won't you write a song about me?'/ ‘I said: 'I got a whole album, I could drop it next week.'”

Billie Eilish’s fans are confident that Jesse Rutherford’s latest song was dedicated to her and they were upset over the lyrics. While some wondered how Atlantic Records allowed Jesse to write such words, others said that he should either be jailed or canceled for using such "crass" lyrics.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford dated from October 2022 to May 2023. They went public with their relationship in November 2022 only a month after speculation about their relationship began. The couple went public while wearing controversial Halloween costumes highlighting their 11-years age gap. However, it was short-lived.

While rumors of cheating emerged from both parties, they were never confirmed. However, the 21-year-old Billie described Jesse as “my homie forever” following their breakup.

Last week, before the release of Jesse Rutherford’s POV, during a Q&A session on Instagram Stories, Billie Eilish answered a fan question about where she and Jesse stood currently. She went on record to say that she and Rutherford were “very very good friends only.”

The lead vocalist of the alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, Rutherford previously dated model Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021. The two were even elected as “2019’s most 2019 couple” by GQ and partnered with designer Marc Jacobs for a limited-edition Valentine’s Day-themed t-shirt that became a bestseller.