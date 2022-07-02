Who was Linda Kramer? All about Joey Kramer's wife as Aerosmith drummer's partner passes away at 55

Well-known drummer Joey Kramer’s wife Linda Kramer recently passed away at the age of 55. Joey’s representative stated that Linda died on June 22, and the cause of death remains unknown.

According to her obituary in the Boston Herald, she had a wicked and mischievous sense of humor and enjoyed Hallmark Christmas movies. She was also interested in driving fast cars.

Eddie Trunk @EddieTrunk Shocked to hear that Linda Kramer, wife of @Aerosmith drummer @joeykramer has passed away at just 55. Joey and Linda have always been very cool to me and wonderful people and this is beyond sad. Condolences to Joey and their family and friends. RIP. Shocked to hear that Linda Kramer, wife of @Aerosmith drummer @joeykramer has passed away at just 55. Joey and Linda have always been very cool to me and wonderful people and this is beyond sad. Condolences to Joey and their family and friends. RIP.

Andrea @RagDoll1103 my heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with you 🏼 🕯 I’m in absolute shock to hear of Linda Kramer’s @MrsKramedog passingmy heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with you @joeykramer and everyone who loved Linda I’m in absolute shock to hear of Linda Kramer’s @MrsKramedog passing 😨😰😢💔 my heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with you @joeykramer and everyone who loved Linda 😢💔🙏🏼💐🕯✨

Everything known about Joey Kramer’s wife

Born on February 27, 1967, Linda Kramer finished her graduation from Klein Oak High School in 1985. Linda Kramer would go on to work as a contract administrator for Hewitt Packard in the high-tech industry, and she was married to Joey for almost 13 years at the time of her death.

Joey called Linda the love of his life in her obituary. It also mentions that Linda loved Joey and that his well-being and happiness were important to her. Linda also paid tribute to her husband on the occasion of his 72nd birthday. Further details about Linda’s parents and early life are yet to be revealed.

Joey and Linda tied the knot in October 2009. Linda is survived by her husband, parents, three sisters, step-siblings, and stepson Jesse, alongside many nieces and nephews.

Joey Kramer takes a leave of absence from Aerosmith

Joey Kramer took a leave from the band in March 2022 (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Aerosmith announced back in March 2022 that Joey Kramer won’t join the band as they relaunched their Las Vegas residency in June 2022.

The band revealed that Kramer had made the decision so that he could focus on his family and that they still expected Joey to join them in their future performances. John Douglas was said to have replaced Joey as the drummer.

However, the tour dates were canceled when lead singer Steven Tyler had to undergo treatment following a relapse after surgery. The band issued a statement on Instagram, which stated:

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The band also mentioned that they would cancel the first set of Las Vegas Residency dates and continue from September.

Joey Kramer is mostly known as the drummer for Aerosmith. He has written several songs for the band, including Pandora's Box, The Hop, The Movie, Beautiful, Closer, and more. He also endorses Pearl Drums, Zildjian cymbals and sticks, along with Remo heads.

He even made a guest appearance on The Simpsons' 22nd season and announced his collaboration with Comfort Foods, Inc. in 2013. He then teamed up with the former vice-chairman of the Boston Red Sox, Les Otten, in 2015.

