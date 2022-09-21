Who is Linda Paulson? Utah rap campaign ad video sparks hilarious responses online 

Utah Republican candidate Linda Paulson recently found herself trending on Twitter after sharing a rap-style campaign ad video to promote her candidacy.

In the video, the woman can be seen dancing and rapping in front of an American flag while introducing herself. The clip opens with Paulson belting:

“Hey Utah district 12, listen upright here, there’s a new name on the ballot for the Senate this year.”

She continues:

“My name is Linda Paulson – Republican and awesome! Love God, and family, and the Constitution.”

Utah Republican Linda Paulson is running for office and this is her campaign video. https://t.co/9uKtFMUAwf

Further in the video, Paulson shares that she is “pro-religious freedom, pro-life, pro-police, the right to bear arms and the right to free speech.”

She also mentions that she wants “less government control and regulation” and wishes to “stop and expose police corruption.”

Throughout the clip, Paulson continues to mention terms like “morality,” “integrity,” “accountability,” and “self-sufficiency.” She also took a jibe at Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson towards the end of the video and seemingly mocked the trans community by saying:

“Just to clarify… as a female adult, I know what a woman is.”

Paulson goes on to promote herself, adding:

“If you share my values, if you like what I stand for, then give me your vote on the 8th of November. District 12 needs a choice. Let me be your voice.”

The video ends with the conservative chanting “Linda Paulson for Senate” while raising her hands. Paulson is running for Utah Senate District 12 against Democratic incumbent Karen Mayne.

Twitter mocks Linda Paulson over senate campaign ad

handsome and harsh @_thanuisance I just want to know who wrote Linda Paulson rap for her. What young intern for her campaign wrote that. Or maybe it was one of her grandkids I just want to know who wrote Linda Paulson rap for her. What young intern for her campaign wrote that. Or maybe it was one of her grandkids 😅

Soon after the video, Utah GOP candidate Linda Paulson became the subject of mockery on Twitter for creating a rap-style video ad to promote her campaign.

The clip immediately went viral online and garnered millions of views on YouTube before being largely circulated on other social media platforms. Netizens also responded to the clip with hilarious responses and a barrage of memes:

Ryan Pinesworth™️ @RyanPinesworth



We’ve reached the point where old white women rap about political policies harmful to Black Americans.



…yes, this is a real campaign ad. Allow me to introduce you to Linda Paulson, candidate for Utah Senate.We’ve reached the point where old white women rap about political policies harmful to Black Americans.…yes, this is a real campaign ad. Allow me to introduce you to Linda Paulson, candidate for Utah Senate.We’ve reached the point where old white women rap about political policies harmful to Black Americans.…yes, this is a real campaign ad. 😳 https://t.co/wcJ9cnG9y3

CCG BRYSON @RealBrysonGray I remixed Linda Paulson campaign video I remixed Linda Paulson campaign video 😂 https://t.co/DOaA52yqbI

AngryOstrichesAreNoFun🏳️‍🌈🇺🇲🇺🇦 @DaAngryOstrich Each time is see the Linda Paulson Campaign rap video for Utah's District 12 Each time is see the Linda Paulson Campaign rap video for Utah's District 12 https://t.co/qCBGTBCXaV

Inside The Hive @InsideTheHiveUT



(We checked and this is 100% a real campaign) #utleg Question: should we be able to disqualify people from office for cringe campaign content? Asking for her…(We checked and this is 100% a real campaign) #utpol Question: should we be able to disqualify people from office for cringe campaign content? Asking for her… (We checked and this is 100% a real campaign) #utpol #utleg https://t.co/oesXSKisRD

Silent Amuse @SilentAmuse



WHO LET THIS HAPPEN???



WHERE ARE HER PEOPLE??? (I mean kids and grandkids, people who should LOVE HER and STOP THIS!!)



youtube.com/watch?v=OXyRPE… I challenge you to find me a worse political ad - in every sense of the word.WHO LET THIS HAPPEN???WHERE ARE HER PEOPLE??? (I mean kids and grandkids, people who should LOVE HER and STOP THIS!!) I challenge you to find me a worse political ad - in every sense of the word.WHO LET THIS HAPPEN???WHERE ARE HER PEOPLE??? (I mean kids and grandkids, people who should LOVE HER and STOP THIS!!)youtube.com/watch?v=OXyRPE…

LeBong 🤙🏼 @LeBongJames Sold my Diplo tickets. Going to the Linda Paulson rap show instead. Sold my Diplo tickets. Going to the Linda Paulson rap show instead.

Bryan "I totally declassified that" Schott @SchottHappens



This is the worst thing I've seen since the Utah House Republicans thought it would be a good idea to do a rap about the legislative process



youtube.com/watch?v=OXyRPE… The GOP candidate challenging Democrat Karen Mayne in SD12 released a "rap" song about her campaign.This is the worst thing I've seen since the Utah House Republicans thought it would be a good idea to do a rap about the legislative process #utpol The GOP candidate challenging Democrat Karen Mayne in SD12 released a "rap" song about her campaign.This is the worst thing I've seen since the Utah House Republicans thought it would be a good idea to do a rap about the legislative process #utpolyoutube.com/watch?v=OXyRPE…

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen whether Paulson will address the response to her ad campaign in the coming days.

Everything to know about Linda Paulson

Paulson is a Republican candidate running to represent Utah District 12 (Image via The Young Turks/YouTube)

Linda Paulson is a Republican candidate running to represent District 12 for election to the Utah State Senate. The Republican primary for the office was canceled on June 28, 2022, and Paulson is currently on the general election ballot for November 8, 2022.

The politician was reportedly born in Cedar City and earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in 2007. She has previously been associated with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and the United Women’s Forum.

According to her official website, Paulson has lived with her husband in Taylorsville for nearly five decades. The couple shares five daughters and four sons and has 35 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Paulson believes that being an American is a “blessing and a responsibility” and that all Americans need a “choice.” She also mentioned that she loves her country and has been “politically involved behind the scenes” to serve the U.S. all her life.

