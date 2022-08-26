"Gone Goblin mode": Internet reacts with hilarious memes as White House Twitter account trolls GOP critics of Student Loan plan

The White House recently announced its plan to forgive some or all student debt of approximately 43 million American citizens. However, Republicans condoned the act and stood against it.

As President Joe Biden continued to get heat from conservatives, the White House Twitter account took it up to fire back at Republicans who have received loan forgiveness in the past.

People who saw the tweets took to the social media platform to share memes about the tweets being sent out. One of them even said that the White House's Twitter account had "gone goblin mode," a sentiment echoed by a number of other users.

Ahmed Baba @AhmedBaba_ The White House Twitter account has gone goblin mode The White House Twitter account has gone goblin mode https://t.co/Th3YI5Zs3m

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, the White House Twitter account attacked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Vern Buchanan and Rep. Matt Gaetz, among others.

While Congresswoman Greene called the government's decision "reckless," Buchanan criticized the plan and said it was "overeducated elitism." At the same time, Rep. Gaetz didn't hold back when he appeared on the Firebrand podcast.

In the series tweets, the White House revealed that Rep. Greene once received a receipt from the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses. The tweet revealed that Greene had as much as $183,504 forgiven in PPP loans. Buchanan, meanwhile, had more than $2.3 million forgiven through the PPP and Gaetz had $482,321 forgiven.

The White House also announced that the following conservatives had hefty amounts forgiven by the PPP program:

Rep. Markwayne Mullin- $1.4 million

Rep. Kevin Hern- over $1 million

Rep. Mike Kelly- $987,237

The White House @WhiteHouse



twitter.com/Acyn/status/15… Acyn @Acyn Greene: For our government just to say ok your debt is completely forgiven.. it’s completely unfair Greene: For our government just to say ok your debt is completely forgiven.. it’s completely unfair https://t.co/V0yJWYSbot Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.twitter.com/Acyn/status/15…

The White House @WhiteHouse



twitter.com/VernBuchanan/s… Rep. Vern Buchanan @VernBuchanan As a blue-collar kid who worked his way through college, I know firsthand the sacrifices people make to receive an education.



Biden’s reckless, unilateral student loan giveaway is unfair to the 87 percent of Americans without student loan debt and those who played by the rules. As a blue-collar kid who worked his way through college, I know firsthand the sacrifices people make to receive an education.Biden’s reckless, unilateral student loan giveaway is unfair to the 87 percent of Americans without student loan debt and those who played by the rules. https://t.co/pwMrfgF7St Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven. Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.twitter.com/VernBuchanan/s…

The White House @WhiteHouse



twitter.com/RepMullin/stat… Markwayne Mullin @RepMullin



This places undue burden on those already suffering due to the weight of Biden’s failed economic policy. We do not need farmers and ranchers, small business owners, and teachers in Oklahoma paying the debts of Ivy League lawyers and doctors across the U.S.This places undue burden on those already suffering due to the weight of Biden’s failed economic policy. twitter.com/POTUS/status/1… We do not need farmers and ranchers, small business owners, and teachers in Oklahoma paying the debts of Ivy League lawyers and doctors across the U.S.This places undue burden on those already suffering due to the weight of Biden’s failed economic policy. twitter.com/POTUS/status/1… Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven. Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven.twitter.com/RepMullin/stat…

Netizens react to White House showing receipts on Twitter

Internet users found it hilarious that the Twitter account decided to take part in an internet debate. Many found the factual statements and succinct roasts hysterical. Supporters of Biden applauded the Twitter account for its tweets.

While some praised the White House for having kept the "receipts," others said that the former had "activated Beast Mode."

Susan Hokanson @SusanHokanson



I will buy you a beer anywhere, anytime you want! @AhmedBaba_ To whom ever runs the White House Twitter account:I will buy you a beer anywhere, anytime you want! @AhmedBaba_ To whom ever runs the White House Twitter account:I will buy you a beer anywhere, anytime you want! 🍻

Why did Rep. Greene take a PPP loan?

Unlike the student loan forgiveness program, PPP loans were given during the recent COVID-19 lockdowns. These were issued to prevent businesses from terminating employees or organizations from going under.

Greene had taken over $180,000 for her family’s construction business. Despite taking part in a loan forgiveness plan, the right-wing congresswoman took to news outlets to complain about forgiving loans for undergraduate students. She said in an interview:

“It's completely unfair and taxpayers all over the country, taxpayers that never took out a student loan, taxpayers that pay their bills and and you know, maybe even never went to college or just hard-working people.

Stating that it was unfair, Greene added:

They shouldn't have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy League school. That's not fair.”

On Wednesday, POTUS announced an executive action which would forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for those who make less than $125,000 annually. Other reforms under the program were also outlined to decrease the financial burden for millions of people around the country.

After receiving a barrage of criticism from conservatives, Biden took to Twitter to defend his student debt forgiveness plan.

President Biden @POTUS To those Republicans in Congress who believe student debt shouldn’t be forgiven:



I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class – especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and giant corporations that racked up the deficit. To those Republicans in Congress who believe student debt shouldn’t be forgiven:I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class – especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and giant corporations that racked up the deficit.

According to USA Today, the student loan forgiveness plan costs $300 billion.

