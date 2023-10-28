Who is Linda Tigani? New NYC racial equity commission head accused of spewing antisemitic rhetoric

On Thursday, October 26, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Linda Tigani will be the chair and executive director of the New York City Commission on Racial Equity, while Sideya Sherman will be the chief equity officer and commissioner of the recently established Mayor's Office of Equity & Racial Justice.

Since 2022, Linda Tigani has been DOHMH's acting chief equity and strategy officer. She is currently the executive director and chair of the Commission on Racial Equity. Tigani has been a vital player in advancing racial justice throughout the city, leading important interagency initiatives and bringing about change on a citywide scale.

However, netizens found an old tweet of Tigani dated July 1, 2020, where she addressed the Hamas-Israel conflict and stated that,

“FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA! PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!!”

Linda Tigani's post that garnered backlash (Image via X / Linda Tigani)

Due to this tweet, Tigani has been accused of using antisemitic language since the NY Post published this post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Netizens condemn Linda Tigani for using divisive language

Social media users have slammed Linda Tigani for her actions (Image via Linkedin / Linda Tigani / Facebook / Eric Adams)

Linda Tigani has a strong track record in strategic planning and a wealth of program implementation experience. Tigani, unanimously accepted by Speaker Adrienne Adams of the New York City Council and Mayor Adams, will head the committee and oversee the work of its fifteen members.

Furthermore, Tigani (CORE) and Sherman (MOERJ) strive to enhance the racial justice and equity for New Yorkers as leaders in the Adams administration.

As per the NYC gov, Sheena Wright said that,

“With the appointment of Commissioner Sideya Sherman and Linda Tigani, we are taking bold steps towards a future where every voice is heard, every perspective is valued, and every New Yorker’s rights and dignity are upheld — regardless of their background."

Wright also added that the new commission represents a significant step in their commitment to a more inclusive and just city, and they are proud to "Get Stuff Done" and fulfill their pledge to voters.

Tigani, on the other hand, has recognized that the nation is going through a significant change in which new policies are reversing the previous gains in the promotion of racial equity. As per the NY Post, Tigani has a demonstrated track record of strategic planning and substantial experience in advancing racial justice throughout the city. However, she is still optimistic that her new role will produce more egalitarian outcomes.

While speaking about her position as the Commission on Racial Equity's Chair and Executive Director, Tigani said,

“I am honored to work on behalf of New Yorkers, specifically communities who experience the impact of longstanding racial oppression, to bring their perspectives into the decision-making process."

She also added,

“I look forward to working with the Chief Equity Officer and Commissioner Sherman to ensure that community priorities inform racial equity planning and action in New York City.”

However, Linda Tigani doesn't have such fair opinions about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Netizens seem to believe that the new executive director and chair of the city's Commission on Racial Equity has used antisemitic remarks in her now-deleted tweets.

Once this post in question went public, netizens took to the comment section of the news uploaded by the NY Post to give their opinion regarding the entire ordeal.

