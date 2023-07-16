Who was Luke Brunelle? Tributes pour in as South Hadley Marina owner dies aged 61

The owner of South Hadley's Brunelle's Marina, Luke Brunelle passed away on July 14 at the age of 61. The news of his demise came as a shock to his friends and family, who took to social media to share the news. According to his family, Luke's death was unexpected and they shared a statement highlighting Luke's legacy as they mourned his loss.

"Luke was widely respected and admired for his unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and fostering a welcoming environment for boating enthusiasts. As the owner of Brunelle's Marina, he created a thriving hub that brought joy to countless individuals and families,” the statement read.

Lorri Loiselle, the spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney's Office, spoke about Luke's death. Loiselle noted that there was no indication of foul play and that the death was not deemed suspicious, as reported by MassLive.

Luke Brunelle was the owner of Brunelle Marina, which opened in 1959

Luke was the owner of the popular marina, which was opened in 1959 by the Brunelle family. The business was first launched as a sailboat ramp and gradually expanded its offerings. Initially, it included a snack bar and then went on to become an authorized dealer for Evinrude Motors.

Luke's family's statement on Facebook shed light on who he was as a person as it mentioned:

"Luke Brunelle was widely respected and admired for his unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and fostering a welcoming environment for boating enthusiasts. As the owner of Brunelle's Marina, he created a thriving hub that brought joy to countless individuals and families."

In the 1960s, the marina experienced rapid growth. Luke spoke about the same in an interview with The Republican earlier this year.

"People were discovering boating, and we had Westover Air Force Base close by, and the river became the playground for the active base," he said.

In 2013, Luke's marina was engulfed in flames. However, the family displayed resilience by swiftly reconstructing it in the same year, incorporating a larger shop and showroom. Additionally, they introduced a restaurant, which has a seating capacity of 300 and is currently managed by the Rondeau and Yee families.

As a means of commemorating the 250th anniversary of South Hadley, Luke proposed an exciting venture known as The Lady Bea in 2003. The concept involved a riverboat that would offer captivating tours along the Connecticut River. The aim was to provide a unique experience for locals and visitors alike, showcasing the town's rich history and scenic beauty from the vantage point of a riverboat. The marina is now home to the Lady Bea river cruise, which promises customers a unique experience.

South Hadley is a town in Hampshire County, Massachusetts, in the United States. As of the 2020 census, the population of this locality amounts to 18,150 individuals.

Individuals mourned the loss of Luke

As the news about Luke's demise came to light, several social media users shared heartfelt messages online. Members of the boathouse community mourned his loss and said that Luke was a beloved man and he will be missed greatly.

Details about Luke Brunelle's funeral arrangements are currently unknown, and more information about the same is awaited.