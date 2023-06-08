Prime Video's The Lake season 2 cast list and characters explored

Amazon Prime Video's The Lake season 2 is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023. The show focuses on a man who's returned to his home country after a breakup and decides to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Here's the official synopsis of the second season of the series, as per Amazon Studios:

''In Season Two, Justin (Jordan Gavaris) and Riley (Travis Nelson) decide to make their relationship official. But their plans, along with the beloved boathouse, go up in flames. Carrying equal parts shame and blame, Justin sets out to prove his innocence, rebuild the heart of the lake, and win back the man he loves.''

The description further states,

''Meanwhile, Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) is dealing with a wildfire of her own: The return of her mother Mimsy (Lauren Holly), who claims she’s dying and wants to spend her final summer with her family on the lake. Billie (Madison Shamoun) returns for what is meant to be a one-week vacation. Her holiday changes after a gorgeous tree planter, Forrest (Jhaleil Swaby), and a fierce climate activist, Ivy (Max Amani), suddenly give her two reasons to blow up her summer.''

The Lake stars Jordan Gavaris in the lead role and many others who essay key supporting characters. The series has received primarily positive reviews from fans and critics. It was created by Julian Doucet, who's known for Killjoys and Hudson & Rex.

The Lake season 2 cast list: Who stars in Prime Video's comedy series?

1) Jordan Gavaris as Justin

Actor Jordan Gavaris stars in the lead role of protagonist Justin in the show. Jordan has returned from abroad and sets out to reconnect with his abandoned teenage daughter. In the new season, viewers can expect him to make his relationship with his lover Riley official, but his life soon takes a shocking turn.

Gavaris looks in phenomenal form in the trailer and promises to deliver another memorable performance in the series. His other notable acting credits include Orphan Black, Sea of Trees, and Maya Dardel, to name a few.

2) Julia Stiles as Maisy-May

Julia Stiles dons the role of Maisy-May, Justin's stepsister, in the comedy series. In the upcoming season, she's caught up in a tricky situation as her mother, who thinks she will soon die, wants to spend time with the family on the lake.

Stiles has received critical acclaim for her performance in the first season. She's well-known for her performances in Wicked, The Business of Strangers, Dexter, and many more.

3) Madison Shamoun as Billie

Madison Shamoun essays the character of Justin's daughter, Billie, in Prime Video's The Lake. In season 2, she returns hoping for a memorable vacation, but some chaotic events that could ruin her time off will soon unfold. Viewers might recognize Madison Shamoun from 7 Minutes in Hell and A.E.S.O.P.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the comedy show stars several other actors playing crucial supporting characters. These include:

Travis Nelson as Riley

Lauren Holly as Mimsy

Max Amani

Jhaleil Swaby

Don't miss The Lake season 2 on Prime Video on Friday, June 9, 2023.

