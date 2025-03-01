Who was Luke "The Dingo" Trembath? Tributes pour in as beloved snowboarder passes away at 38

Australian snowboarder Luke "The Dingo" Trembath has died. He was 38. Monster Energy, who produces his UNLEASHED podcast, took to social media to share the tragic news on February 28. The cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article.

In their tribute message, Monster Energy said on social media:

“His unparalleled passion and energy were infectious, lighting up everything he touched. We’ll forever remember his iconic laugh, his love for racing suits, and his genuine ability to connect with everyone he met. Here’s to you Dingo, you’ll be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Luke "The Dingo" Trembath appeared on the aforementioned podcast alongside Olympic silver medalist snowboarder Danny Kass and former UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer. Paying tribute via her Instagram stories on February 28, Palmer said, “A loss for words” and “I can’t believe this.”

For those uninitiated, Luke "The Dingo" Trembath gained notoriety when he became a nationally recognized snowboarder in Australia at the young age of 13. As per People magazine, he began competing in the sport when he was nine years old. He has since become a social media personality who has amassed over 140,000 followers on Instagram.

Many took to social media to pay tribute to the internet sensation and athlete, with some tweets reading:

“F**k man rest easy,” another platform user said.

“RIP Dingo in snow. One of a kind doesn’t even start describing him. He’s made me laugh as hard as I’ve ever laughed in my life. Man,” a netizen said.

Luke "The Dingo" Trembath’s last Instagram post was of him officiating the wedding of fitness influencer Gabriella Abutbol and motorbiker Axell Hodges, which was uploaded in September. Meanwhile, some other tweets read:

“Rest in peace The Dingo,” a fan said.

“Sending love to the community,” another X user said.

“This is a heart breaker. RIP always let it rip. Heart of gold. Legend,” another internet user said.

Luke "The Dingo" Trembath hails from Mount Martha, Melbourne

As per Authority Magazine, Luke "The Dingo" Trembath moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, at the age of 14. He went on to relocate to Mammoth Lakes, California. However, he is originally from Mount Martha, which is a suburban region of the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne, Victoria.

While speaking to the publication back in 2020, Trembath revealed that his mother moved to the States with him when he was a teenager because he wanted to compete and train with the U.S. snowboarding team.

As he gained popularity, Trembath starred in the Fuel TV series, The Adventures of Danny and the Dingo, alongside Danny Kass back in 2008. In 2018, Trembath founded Find Your Grind. As per the business’ website, it provides tools for students to be “Future Ready.” Speaking about the business, Trembath said in the interview with the magazine:

“We are a self discovery platform show the possibilities of who you can be and how to get there. College debt is at a high and kids are getting degrees that they will never use. There is a problem with that. There are more job opportunities out there then there ever has been and it’s our job to disclose them.”

Followers continue to flood social media with tributary messages, with many awaiting to learn more about the shocking passing.

