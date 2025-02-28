Influencer Dana Bowling says alleged text messages from Michelle Trachtenberg's friend claims late actress did not like Blake Lively

Viral text messages from one of Michelle Trachtenberg's alleged friends claiming the late actress did not like Blake Lively have surfaced online. In a popular video, influencer Dana Bowling shared the alleged messages, which came after Lively shared a tribute post for Trachtenberg following her death.

In her video, Dana Bowling shared a screenshot with messages from Michelle Trachtenberg's alleged friend, whom she did not mention by name. One such text read:

"The audacity. I knew she was going to post something acting like they were friends. Michelle couldn't stand Blake."

When Bowling supposedly asked her what they knew about the matter, the texts said:

"Nothing too crazy it was just that Michelle was a real actor who had been acting for a long time, and she couldn't stand the way Blake didn't respect any part of it, especially other people's time and the fact that she was always holding up set."

The text further said,

"Blake wasted everyone's time and Michele did not like having her time wasted and rightfully so."

It is essential to note that there's no confirmation about the alleged statements made by Michelle Trachtenberg's reported friend in the aforementioned video. The claims are only based on influencer Dana Bowling's statements.

Michelle Trachtenberg and Blake Lively featured together in the American teen drama, Gossip Girl, between 2007 and 2012. Lively played one of the protagonists, Serena Van Der Woodsen in the series while Trachtenberg served as a recurring supporting character named Georgina Sparks.

The actress was found dead at her New York City apartment on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Following her death, multiple former co-stars and other prominent personalities from Hollywood wrote their tribute messages for Trachtenberg, including Blake Lively.

What did Blake Lively say in her tribute message for Michelle Trachtenberg?

"You Know You Want It" Publication Celebration (Image via Getty)

In her Instagram story dated February 27, Blake Lively shared a lengthy tribute message about Michelle Trachtenberg following her death. The actress shared an image of them from the sets of Gossip Girl, describing it as the first day she met Trachtenberg.

"This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she walked into a room because the vibe changed. Everything she did, she did 200%," she wrote.

Lively also spoke heartily about Trachtenberg's ability to laugh at someone's joke and shared her experience of knowing her.

"She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself," she said.

Blake Lively also recalled how Michelle Trachtenberg wore her "yummy caramel smelling lipgloss" because she wanted to create a "nice experience" for anyone around her. The actress added that her deceased co-star cared about all the "sweet details" including the "subtle smell of her lipgloss."

Blake Lively also referred to Trachtenberg as a "kind person" and claimed that the real tragedies in life always come on random Tuesdays. She also described Michelle as "a deeply sensitive and good person."

Apart from Blake Lively, other former co-stars of Michelle Trachtenberg from Gossip Girl also paid tributes to her. These include Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, and Taylor Momsen. Her Buffy The Vampire Slayer colleague, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also paid tribute to the actress.

