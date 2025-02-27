"What happened? She was young”- Heartfelt tributes and questions arise as fans process Michelle Trachtenberg’s sudden death

Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in projects like The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Gossip Girl, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed at the age of 39. The unfortunate news reached her fans on February 26, 2025, after her mother found her unresponsive in her apartment in New York City the same day (according to ABC News).

Ad

Since then, social media platforms have been buzzing with conversations around Michelle Trachtenberg's death. People have mostly taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their condolences and heartbreak. They have also taken to the platform to discuss the possible reasons behind her death. One user wrote:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"What happened? She was young."

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

"Nothing confirmed yet but oh," wrote another user.

"I think she was anorexic, or vegan. Probably led to health issues," wrote yet another user.

Some people on the platform have speculated liver-related issues, which reportedly had been troubling the actress for years. Trachtenberg allegedly underwent a liver transplant recently and had not keeping well.

"Liver transplant failure, one person wrote.

Ad

"Liver transplant due to overdose," another person wrote.

"Liver transplant that's what it was she was dieing anyways omg rest in peace," wrote yet another person.

Has there been an official confirmation regarding the reasons behind Michelle Trachtenberg's death?

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead at her home on February 26, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Despite rumors, Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death has not been confirmed yet. However, publications such as ABC News have mentioned that her death could have been caused by complications related to her liver transplant. She is believed to have undergone the surgery recently.

Ad

According to People, Trachtenberg was found "unconscious and unresponsive" at her home by the police upon their arrival. They had arrived following the answering of a 911 emergency call. She was pronounced dead on the spot, and foul play was not suspected.

Who are some of the celebrities who have taken to social media to commemorate Michelle Trachtenberg?

Ad

Following Michelle Trachtenberg's death, her former co-stars and friends have taken to social media to remember her life and legacy. Trachtenberg's Gossip Girl co-star, Chance Crawford, took to Instagram to express his grief following her death and wrote:

"Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you."

Ad

Another of Trachtenberg's Gossip Girl co-stars, Blake Lively, took to her Instagram stories to express her grief on the matter. She referred to her as " electricity" and highlighted how she always made her presence felt when she entered a room. She mentioned Trachtenberg's relentless passion towards her work and her need to do everything perfectly. She mentioned that whatever she did, "she did 200%."

Alyson Hannigan, who featured alongside Michelle Trachtenberg in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, also took to Instagram to express her heartfelt condolences. While sharing a collection of pictures featuring Trachtenberg, she wrote:

Ad

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends."

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV Shows and Movies as 2025 commences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback